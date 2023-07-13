Guardian Group's Project 1591® Celebrates 1 Year and Over 150 Victims of Domestic Sex Trafficking Identified

BEND, Ore., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Project 1591® has been harnessing the power of many to find the vulnerable for one year! The first-ever 24/7 crowdsourcing process and platform that enables volunteers to become force multipliers to Guardian Group's mission of illuminating child victims of sex trafficking in the United States has seen remarkable success since launch.

Guardian GroupBringing the full fight to sex trafficking in the United Stateswww.guardiangroup.org (PRNewswire)

Project 1591 has increased Guardian Group's ability to identify potential victims of sex trafficking for law enforcement action and is on track to increase identification by 400% compared to the previous year. The platform continued to improve over the last year, simplifying the process for volunteers to submit leads and for law enforcement to securely receive this information.

"Our department has been partnering with Guardian Group for several years. The partnership has severely reduced the manhours required to identify, locate, and rescue victims of human trafficking. The new Project 1591® process streamlines the leads provided by Guardian Group and securely delivers them to ensure sensitive information is not compromised. The leads provided by Guardian Group and the Project 1591® process have made significant improvements in our investigation into human trafficking, the rescuing of victims and the apprehension of human trafficking offenders" said one Georgia police department.

Currently Project 1591 has volunteers in over 30 states and in 7 additional countries. Reinforcing that anyone in the world can have an impact on the life of a sex trafficking victim here in the U.S.

"Working on Guardian Group's Project 1591 was truly eye opening for me regarding the scale of sex trafficking and especially under-age sex trafficking in the U.S. I am proud to be the first volunteer to identify an under-age victim of sex trafficking and I hope to provide further valuable leads in the future. So, what is truly great about this project is that no matter where you are, you can make your contribution to this noble effort, while perfecting your knowledge" said one international Project 1591 volunteer.

Project 1591's volunteer force has used their Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT) skills to help identify over 150 victims of domestic sex trafficking to law enforcement for action in the last year. You can join Project 1591 at https://www.project1591.us/.

If you are a law enforcement officer and would like to receive these leads free of cost sign up at https://guardiangroup.org/law-enforcement/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Guardian Group