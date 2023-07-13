Simply NUC® to Double Down on Continued NUC Innovation and Growth

On the heels of Intel's announcement to stop investment in the NUC product line, Simply NUC is ready to take the lead.

AUSTIN, Texas and BELFAST, Northern Ireland and DUNLEER, Ireland, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simply NUC, Inc , a leading mini PC solutions company, announced they are prepared to continue ramping their investment in mini PCs and the NUC product line as Intel has announced their intentions to stop investment in this area and pivot their strategy to enable ecosystem partners to continue NUC innovation and growth.

"I am privileged to have helped start up the NUC business at Intel," said John Deatherage CMO of Simply NUC. "Simply NUC has a strong portfolio of branded products and remains 100% focused and committed to delivering small form factor solutions."

Over the last eight years, Simply NUC has been building up a comprehensive portfolio of OEM branded products with the initial intent of filling gaps in Intel's NUC portfolio with product lines like the fanless Porcoolpine and Everglades, and long-life mini PCs with a seven-year supply commitment. Subsequently Simply NUC launched standard 4x4 Intel-based NUCs with Topaz and Emerald, and AMD-based minis with the Ruby product lines.

"We've come a long way with our own branded product lines," said Aaron Rowsell co-CEO of Simply NUC. "This year, I'm excited to say we've been pushing the envelope of innovation with AMD-based Moonstone – the highest performing 4x4 mini PC to ever launch; and we are working on an Intel-based 4x4 product line which will launch later this year that will achieve a completely new tier of NUC performance. With Simply NUC, we've got you covered."

Formed in 2015 and headquartered in Round Rock, Texas, Simply NUC, Inc. is a global systems integrator and OEM specializing in mini computers. Simply NUC provides fully configured, warrantied, and supported mini PC systems to businesses and consumers, as well as end-to-end NUC project development, custom operating system installations, and NUC accessories. For more information about Simply NUC, visit www.simplynuc.com .

