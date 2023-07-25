Map Your Show, LLC® Announces Upgrades to Exhibitor Resource Center Technology

CINCINNATI, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Map Your Show, LLC, a leading provider of event management software, is pleased to announce new upgrades to its Exhibitor Resource Center product. Tailored for the needs of trade show and event organizers, the Exhibitor Resource Center from Map Your Show acts as the central organizing hub for a show's exhibitors and sponsors. The Exhibitor Resource Center helps exhibitors and sponsors of a trade show or expo stay on top of event information, all in one place.

New Exhibitor Resource Center from Map Your Show gives your trade show and expo exhibitors all of the information, all in one place. (PRNewswire)

As part of the Exhibitor Resource Center through Map Your Show, show organizers quickly build an Exhibitor Portal with the key information exhibitors need for the event. With the Exhibitor Checklist, organizers create a list of the key dates and deliverables for their exhibitors and sponsors and send email communications before, during and after the event. Exhibitor Resources link to the Exhibitor Portal and to the Exhibitor Checklist to provide one place for all the key information. With the new Exhibitor Resource Center, exhibitors can create their online show profile, access show leads and data, pay invoices and use Single Sign On to log in to expo vendors and suppliers. Show organizers can also offer additional advertising and sponsorship opportunities through the Exhibitor Resource Center, creating additional revenue for the show.

"Map Your Show continues to invest in the growth of our product. With the upgrades in the Exhibitor Resource Center, show organizers have a more powerful engine to create the best experience for their exhibitors, and to drive additional show revenue through sponsorships and advertising," said Don Kline, CEO of Map Your Show. "We continue to be the leader in event management technology because we understand the needs of the show organizer, exhibitor and attendee and respond with rapid development of our products to drive better exhibitor and attendee engagement, and more revenue for our customers' events."

About Map Your Show, LLC

Map Your Show is your trade show operating system. For 20 years, our technology has been trusted by the world's leading trade show and event organizers. MYS offers the technology solutions you need to power your event: building an expo floor plan, helping exhibitors stay on top of their deadlines, navigating attendees through the event with a mobile app, and selling booths and advertising. Our technology powers trade shows, conferences and events so that organizers can focus on what matters most: delivering a successful event. For more information, please visit www.mapyourshow.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Map Your Show, LLC