ThriveDX Partners with BlackGirlsHack to Launch BlackGirlsHack Scholars Program

Cyber Training and Awareness Company Joins Forces with Virginia-Based Non-Profit to Increase Access to Cybersecurity Training to Help Individuals Enter Workforce

MIAMI, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ThriveDX, the global leader in cybersecurity skills training, is excited to announce the launch of The ThriveDX BlackGirlsHack Scholars Program, which will provide 25 learners from BlackGirlsHack with full tuition and fees for the ThriveDX Cybersecurity Professional Program. This Scholars Program will enable a cohort of 25 individuals, who are associated with BlackGirlsHack, to receive support and benefits needed to successfully complete the program and secure new employment in the growing field of cybersecurity.

ThriveDX Logo (PRNewswire)

ThriveDX partners with academic institutions, enterprises, and government branches globally to offer advanced cybersecurity training and security awareness training programs. ThriveDX is on a mission to train the next-generation cybersecurity workforce and close the cybersecurity skills gap by providing under-represented and under-resourced communities with access to relevant training to enter the digital skills industry.

BlackGirlsHack (BGH Foundation) is a 501(c)(3) organization created to help increase diversity in cybersecurity by helping to bridge the gap between what is taught in educational institutions and what is necessary for careers in cybersecurity. The mission of BlackGirlsHack Foundation is to increase representation and empower Black girls and women in the field of information security and cyber security through skills training, mentoring, resume review, and access to low-cost resources in an inclusive environment.

Together, ThriveDX and BlackGirlsHack will carve new pathways into the cybersecurity and technology field for individuals who historically have limited opportunities and access. Throughout the program, learners will have ThriveDX Career Coaching support in collaboration with OneTen to help place all program graduates in cyber roles, and once finished with the course, learners will receive a certificate of completion from ThriveDX.

"Equity in access to cyber training is something we work towards on a daily basis, and I couldn't be more excited about our latest partnership that will help us get one step closer to that," stated Desiree Young, Executive Vice President of Global Partnerships & Strategic Innovation, ThriveDX. "Collaboration is key to reaching our common goal of providing under-resourced communities with routes to lucrative cyber careers, so we can't wait to see how this program will change the lives of the members of BlackGirlsHack."

"Inclusivity in the cyber workforce is needed in the industry for a more innovative, creative and holistic cybersecurity ecosystem in order to help reduce biases and identify blind spots that exist in the threat landscape. A diverse workforce also ensures that a range of skill sets and backgrounds are represented, resulting in more effective problem-solving and innovative solutions," said Dan Vigdor, Founder, Co-CEO and Executive Chairman of ThriveDX. "We are proud to do our part in achieving this by forming strategic partnerships, like this one with BlackGirlsHack, to create access to our Cybersecurity Professional Program that will ultimately help these individuals enter the evolving cyber workforce."

"We're excited to partner with ThriveDX to help train the next generation of ethical hackers. What the ThriveDX BlackGirlsHack partnership does is provide a structured framework for traditional students and students without 2 and 4 year degrees to be able to transition into the field of cyber. The best part, in my opinion, is that after the learners have completed the training they will have the opportunity for job placement in cyber roles through the partnership with OneTen. We're excited to continue our role as an international nonprofit providing cybersecurity training for cybersecurity's underrepresented communities," said Tennisha Martin, Executive Director, BlackGirlsHack.

Program enrollment began in early July and the cohort began on July 24. For more information on ThriveDX's partnership with BlackGirlsHack, visit https://thrivedx.com/resources/lp/black-girls-hack-scholars-program.

About ThriveDX

ThriveDX is the global leader in cybersecurity education, and an expert in providing cybersecurity training to upskill and reskill lifelong learners. Our teams are made up of military trained cyber experts, industry veterans and seasoned educators united to close the worldwide skills and talent gap in cybersecurity. Operating in two divisions – education and enterprise – ThriveDX's award-winning solutions exist to bridge the skills gap and impact the talent shortage in the cybersecurity and overall tech industry. The Education sector partners with academic institutions, enterprises, and government branches globally to offer advanced, professional development programs in cybersecurity and digital technology. The Enterprise branch (formulated by companies formerly known as Cybint Solutions, Kontra Application Security, Lucy Security, ThriveDX Labs, and HackerU Pro), is a suite of products and services that cater to non-technical employees, developers, IT professionals and anyone in between. For more information, visit https://thrivedx.com/

About BlackGirlsHack

BlackGirlsHack Foundation (BGH Foundation 85-3683902) is an international cybersecurity training nonprofit set up to increase representation within the field of cybersecurity. The mission of BlackGirlsHack Foundation is to increase representation and empower Black girls and women in the field of information security and cyber security through skills training, mentoring, resume review, and access to low-cost resources in an inclusive environment.The vision of The BGH Foundation is to promote a diverse and inclusive cyber industry where Black women are represented in all levels of cybersecurity, including technical, leadership, and executive roles.

Media contact

Kerry-Ann Hylton

press@thrivedx.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ThriveDX