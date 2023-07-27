CULLEN/FROST REPORTS SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

Board increases quarterly common dividend by 5.7 percent to $0.92
SAN ANTONIO, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) today reported second quarter 2023 results. Net income available to common shareholders for the second quarter of 2023 was $160.4 million compared to $117.4 million in the second quarter of 2022. On a per-share basis, net income available to common shareholders for the second quarter of 2023 was $2.47 per diluted common share, compared to $1.81 per diluted common share reported a year earlier, representing a 36.5 percent increase. Returns on average assets and average common equity were 1.30 percent and 19.36 percent, respectively, for the second quarter of 2023 compared to 0.92 percent and 13.88 percent, respectively, for the same period a year earlier.
For the second quarter of 2023, net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis was $408.6 million, up 31.2 percent compared to the same quarter in 2022. Average loans for the second quarter of 2023 increased $1.0 billion, or 5.9 percent, to $17.7 billion, from the $16.7 billion reported for the second quarter a year earlier. Excluding PPP loans, second quarter average loans of $17.6 billion represented a 6.7 percent increase compared to the second quarter of 2022 and a 2.0 percent increase compared to the first quarter of 2023. Average deposits for the second quarter were $41.0 billion, down $3.7 billion, or 8.3 percent, compared to the $44.7 billion reported for last year's second quarter, and down $1.8 billion, or 4.1 percent, compared to the first quarter of 2023. Average deposits during the second quarter continued to be impacted by the higher interest rate environment, as we saw a continuation of the declining trend in non-interest bearing deposit balances that began in the fourth quarter of 2022. Average non-interest bearing deposits were down $1.4 billion, or 8.4 percent, from the first quarter. Average interest-bearing deposits were down $345 million, or 1.3 percent, from the first quarter.
"We were pleased with the earnings growth we experienced during the quarter, and I'm proud of our great staff living our culture of going above and beyond for our customers," said Cullen/Frost Chairman and CEO Phil Green. "We also were excited to announce our decision to double our presence in the Austin region, the third largest deposit market in Texas. We expect to complete this move by 2026. This effort aligns with our successful expansions in the dynamic Houston and Dallas markets and complements our organic growth strategy which has resulted in record levels of customer acquisition."
Noted financial data for the second quarter of 2023 follows:
- The Common Equity Tier 1, Tier 1 and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratios at the end of the second quarter of 2023 were 13.42 percent, 13.92 percent and 15.39 percent, respectively, and continue to be in excess of well-capitalized levels and exceed Basel III minimum requirements.
- Net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis was $408.6 million for the second quarter of 2023, an increase of 31.2 percent, compared to the prior year period. Net interest margin was 3.45 percent for the second quarter compared to 3.47 percent for the first quarter of 2023 and compared to 2.56 percent for the second quarter of 2022.
- Non-interest income for the second quarter of 2023 totaled $103.5 million, an increase of $5.6 million, or 5.7 percent, from the $97.9 million reported for the second quarter of 2022. Other charges, commissions and fees increased $2.2 million, or 22.3 percent, compared to the second quarter of 2022. The increase was mainly driven by an increase in capital markets advisory fees (up $648,000), other service charges (up $641,000), and income from the placement of money market accounts (up $472,000), among other things. Trust and investment management fees increased $1.6 million, or 4.3 percent, compared to the second quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to increases in real estate fees (up $1.0 million), estate fees (up $821,000) and investment management fees (up $580,000) partly offset by a decrease in oil and gas fees (down $1.0 million). Insurance commissions and fees increased $1.2 million, or 9.9 percent, compared to the second quarter of 2022. The increase during the second quarter of 2023 was mainly driven by an increase in commission income (up $1.3 million) partly offset by a decrease in contingent income (down $133,000).
- Non-interest expense was $285.0 million for the second quarter of 2023, up $38.7 million, or 15.7 percent, compared to the $246.3 million reported for the second quarter a year earlier. Salaries and wages expense increased $16.3 million, or 14.0 percent, compared to the second quarter of 2022. The increase in salaries and wages was primarily related to an increase in salaries, due to annual merit and market increases, and an increase in the number of employees. The increase in the number of employees was partly related to our investments in organic expansion in the Houston and Dallas markets, and also to the gradual rollout of our mortgage loan product offering. Employee benefits expense increased by $6.1 million, or 29.2 percent, compared to the second quarter of 2022. The increase in employee benefits expense was related to increases in 401(k) plan expense, payroll taxes and medical benefits expense, among other things. Other non-interest expense increased $7.4 million, or 16.0 percent, compared to the second quarter of 2022. The increase during the second quarter of 2023 included increases in advertising/promotions expense (up $2.9 million); professional services expense (up $2.8 million), which was primarily related to information technology services; and travel, meals and entertainment expense (up $956,000), among other things.
- For the second quarter of 2023, the company reported a credit loss expense of $9.9 million, and reported net charge-offs of $9.8 million. This compares to a credit loss expense of $9.1 million and net charge-offs of $8.8 million for the first quarter of 2023 and no credit loss expense and net charge-offs of $2.8 million for the second quarter of 2022. The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans was 1.32 percent at June 30, 2023, compared to 1.32 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2023 and 1.43 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2022. Non-accrual loans were $67.8 million at the end of the second quarter of 2023, compared to $38.4 million at the end of the first quarter of 2023 and $35.1 million at the end of the second quarter of 2022.
The Cullen/Frost board declared a third-quarter cash dividend of $0.92 per common share. The dividend on common stock is payable September 15, 2023 to shareholders of record on August 31 of this year. The board of directors also declared a cash dividend of $11.125 per share of Series B Preferred Stock (or $0.278125 per depositary share). The depositary shares representing the Series B Preferred Stock are traded on the NYSE under the symbol "CFR PrB." The Series B Preferred Stock dividend is payable September 15, 2023 to shareholders of record on August 31 of this year.
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will host a conference call on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 1 p.m. Central Time (CT) to discuss the results for the quarter. The media and other interested parties are invited to access the call in a "listen only" mode at 1-877-709-8150 or via webcast on our investor relations website linked below. Playback of the conference call will be available after 5 p.m. CT on the day of the call until midnight Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 1-877-660-6853 with Conference ID # of 13739639. A replay of the call will also be available by webcast at the URL listed below after 5 p.m. CT on the day of the call.
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE: CFR) is a financial holding company, headquartered in San Antonio, with $48.6 billion in assets at June 30, 2023. Frost provides a wide range of banking, investments and insurance services to businesses and individuals across Texas in the Austin, Corpus Christi, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Permian Basin, Rio Grande Valley and San Antonio regions. Founded in 1868, Frost has helped clients with their financial needs during three centuries. Additional information is available at www.frostbank.com.
Forward-Looking Statements and Factors that Could Affect Future Results
Certain statements contained in this Earnings Release that are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"), notwithstanding that such statements are not specifically identified as such. In addition, certain statements may be contained in our future filings with the SEC, in press releases, and in oral and written statements made by us or with our approval that are not statements of historical fact and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) projections of revenues, expenses, income or loss, earnings or loss per share, the payment or nonpayment of dividends, capital structure and other financial items; (ii) statements of plans, objectives and expectations of Cullen/Frost or its management or Board of Directors, including those relating to products, services or operations; (iii) statements of future economic performance; and (iv) statements of assumptions underlying such statements. Words such as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "targeted", "continue", "remain", "will", "should", "may" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements.
Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:
- The effects of and changes in trade and monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board.
- Inflation, interest rate, securities market and monetary fluctuations.
- Local, regional, national and international economic conditions and the impact they may have on us and our customers and our assessment of that impact.
- Changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers.
- Changes in the mix of loan geographies, sectors and types or the level of non-performing assets and charge-offs.
- Changes in estimates of future credit loss reserve requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements.
- Changes in our liquidity position.
- Impairment of our goodwill or other intangible assets.
- The timely development and acceptance of new products and services and perceived overall value of these products and services by users.
- Changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving habits.
- Greater than expected costs or difficulties related to the integration of new products and lines of business.
- Technological changes.
- The cost and effects of cyber incidents or other failures, interruptions or security breaches of our systems or those of our customers or third-party providers.
- Acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses.
- Changes in the reliability of our vendors, internal control systems or information systems.
- Our ability to increase market share and control expenses.
- Our ability to attract and retain qualified employees.
- Changes in our organization, compensation and benefit plans.
- The soundness of other financial institutions.
- Volatility and disruption in national and international financial and commodity markets.
- Changes in the competitive environment in our markets and among banking organizations and other financial service providers.
- Government intervention in the U.S. financial system.
- Political or economic instability.
- Acts of God or of war or terrorism.
- The potential impact of climate change.
- The impact of pandemics, epidemics or any other health-related crisis.
- The costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments, the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries, the results of regulatory examinations or reviews and the ability to obtain required regulatory approvals.
- The effect of changes in laws and regulations (including laws and regulations concerning taxes, banking, securities and insurance) and their application with which we and our subsidiaries must comply.
- The effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters.
- Our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items.
In addition, financial markets and global supply chains may continue to be adversely affected by the current or anticipated impact of military conflict, including the current Russian invasion of Ukraine or other geopolitical events.
Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
2023
2022
2nd Qtr
1st Qtr
4th Qtr
3rd Qtr
2nd Qtr
CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENTS
Net interest income
$ 385,266
$ 399,820
$ 398,457
$ 355,547
$ 288,208
Net interest income (1)
408,594
425,844
423,892
379,518
311,377
Credit loss expense
9,901
9,104
3,000
—
—
Non-interest income:
Trust and investment management fees
39,392
36,144
39,695
38,552
37,776
Service charges on deposit accounts
23,487
21,879
22,321
22,960
23,870
Insurance commissions and fees
12,940
18,952
11,674
13,152
11,776
Interchange and card transaction fees
5,250
4,889
4,480
4,614
4,911
Other charges, commissions and fees
12,090
11,704
10,981
11,095
9,887
Net gain (loss) on securities transactions
33
21
—
—
—
Other
10,336
11,676
16,529
9,448
9,707
Total non-interest income
103,528
105,265
105,680
99,821
97,927
Non-interest expense:
Salaries and wages
133,195
130,345
136,697
127,189
116,881
Employee benefits
26,792
33,922
21,975
21,680
20,733
Net occupancy
31,714
30,349
28,572
28,133
28,379
Technology, furniture and equipment
33,043
32,481
30,912
30,781
29,921
Deposit insurance
6,202
6,245
3,967
4,279
3,724
Intangible amortization
82
96
100
103
131
Other
54,014
51,704
59,074
45,733
46,578
Total non-interest expense
285,042
285,142
281,297
257,898
246,347
Income before income taxes
193,851
210,839
219,840
197,470
139,788
Income taxes
31,733
33,186
28,666
27,710
20,674
Net income
162,118
177,653
191,174
169,760
119,114
Preferred stock dividends
1,669
1,669
1,669
1,668
1,669
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 160,449
$ 175,984
$ 189,505
$ 168,092
$ 117,445
PER COMMON SHARE DATA
Earnings per common share - basic
$ 2.47
$ 2.71
$ 2.92
$ 2.60
$ 1.82
Earnings per common share - diluted
2.47
2.70
2.91
2.59
1.81
Cash dividends per common share
0.87
0.87
0.87
0.87
0.75
Book value per common share at end of quarter
50.55
51.59
46.49
41.53
49.93
OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES
Period-end common shares
64,120
64,396
64,355
64,211
64,123
Weighted-average common shares - basic
64,241
64,374
64,303
64,158
64,113
Dilutive effect of stock compensation
187
258
344
343
354
Weighted-average common shares - diluted
64,428
64,632
64,647
64,501
64,467
SELECTED ANNUALIZED RATIOS
Return on average assets
1.30 %
1.39 %
1.44 %
1.27 %
0.92 %
Return on average common equity
19.36
22.59
27.16
20.13
13.88
Net interest income to average earning assets
3.45
3.47
3.31
3.01
2.56
(1) Taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate.
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)
2023
2022
2nd Qtr
1st Qtr
4th Qtr
3rd Qtr
2nd Qtr
BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY
($ in millions)
Average Balance:
Loans
$ 17,664
$ 17,319
$ 17,063
$ 16,823
$ 16,674
Loans excluding Paycheck Protection Program
17,638
17,287
17,020
16,752
16,531
Earning assets
45,929
47,904
48,867
49,062
47,880
Total assets
49,317
51,307
52,284
52,383
51,088
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
15,231
16,636
17,980
18,511
18,355
Interest-bearing deposits
25,776
26,121
26,779
27,292
26,371
Total deposits
41,007
42,757
44,759
45,803
44,726
Shareholders' equity
3,470
3,305
2,913
3,459
3,540
Period-End Balance:
Loans
$ 17,746
$ 17,486
$ 17,155
$ 16,951
$ 16,736
Loans excluding Paycheck Protection Program
17,724
17,458
17,120
16,900
16,644
Earning assets
45,146
47,870
49,402
49,517
48,404
Goodwill and intangible assets
655
655
655
655
656
Total assets
48,597
51,246
52,892
52,946
51,785
Total deposits
40,701
42,184
43,954
46,560
45,602
Shareholders' equity
3,387
3,468
3,137
2,812
3,347
Adjusted shareholders' equity (1)
4,692
4,610
4,486
4,341
4,221
ASSET QUALITY
($ in thousands)
Allowance for credit losses on loans:
$ 233,619
$ 231,514
$ 227,621
$ 234,315
$ 239,632
As a percentage of period-end loans
1.32 %
1.32 %
1.33 %
1.38 %
1.43 %
Net charge-offs:
$ 9,828
$ 8,782
$ 3,810
$ 2,854
$ 2,807
Annualized as a percentage of average loans
0.22 %
0.21 %
0.09 %
0.07 %
0.07 %
Non-accrual loans:
$ 67,781
$ 38,410
$ 37,833
$ 29,904
$ 35,125
As a percentage of total loans
0.38 %
0.22 %
0.22 %
0.18 %
0.21 %
As a percentage of total assets
0.14
0.07
0.07
0.06
0.07
CONSOLIDATED CAPITAL RATIOS
Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio
13.42 %
13.24 %
12.85 %
12.74 %
12.64 %
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio
13.92
13.74
13.35
13.26
13.17
Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio
15.39
15.22
14.84
14.80
14.75
Leverage Ratio
8.11
7.69
7.29
7.09
7.03
Equity to Assets Ratio (period-end)
6.97
6.77
5.93
5.31
6.46
Equity to Assets Ratio (average)
7.04
6.44
5.57
6.60
6.93
(1) Shareholders' equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2023
2022
CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENTS
Net interest income
$ 785,086
$ 537,279
Net interest income (1)
834,438
583,572
Credit loss expense
19,005
—
Non-interest income:
Trust and investment management fees
75,536
76,432
Service charges on deposit accounts
45,366
46,610
Insurance commissions and fees
31,892
28,384
Interchange and card transaction fees
10,139
9,137
Other charges, commissions and fees
23,794
19,514
Net gain (loss) on securities transactions
54
—
Other
22,012
19,240
Total non-interest income
208,793
199,317
Non-interest expense:
Salaries and wages
263,540
228,210
Employee benefits
60,714
44,953
Net occupancy
62,063
55,790
Technology, furniture and equipment
65,524
59,078
Deposit insurance
12,447
7,357
Intangible amortization
178
277
Other
105,718
89,414
Total non-interest expense
570,184
485,079
Income before income taxes
404,690
251,517
Income taxes
64,919
33,301
Net income
339,771
218,216
Preferred stock dividends
3,338
3,338
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 336,433
$ 214,878
PER COMMON SHARE DATA
Earnings per common share - basic
$ 5.18
$ 3.32
Earnings per common share - diluted
5.17
3.31
Cash dividends per common share
1.74
1.50
Book value per common share at end of quarter
50.55
49.93
OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES
Period-end common shares
64,120
64,123
Weighted-average common shares - basic
64,307
64,082
Dilutive effect of stock compensation
225
383
Weighted-average common shares - diluted
64,532
64,465
SELECTED ANNUALIZED RATIOS
Return on average assets
1.35 %
0.85 %
Return on average common equity
20.92
11.53
Net interest income to average earning assets
3.46
2.45
(1) Taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate.
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)
As of or for the
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2023
2022
BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY
($ in millions)
Average Balance:
Loans
$ 17,493
$ 16,531
Loans excluding Paycheck Protection Program
17,463
16,308
Earning assets
46,911
47,611
Total assets
50,320
50,711
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
15,930
18,159
Interest-bearing deposits
25,947
25,690
Total deposits
41,877
43,849
Shareholders' equity
3,388
3,903
Period-End Balance:
Loans
$ 17,746
$ 16,736
Loans excluding Paycheck Protection Program
17,724
16,644
Earning assets
45,146
48,404
Goodwill and intangible assets
655
656
Total assets
48,597
51,785
Total deposits
40,701
45,602
Shareholders' equity
3,387
3,347
Adjusted shareholders' equity (1)
4,692
4,221
ASSET QUALITY
($ in thousands)
Allowance for credit losses on loans:
$ 233,619
$ 239,632
As a percentage of period-end loans
1.32 %
1.43 %
Net charge-offs:
18,610
9,102
Annualized as a percentage of average loans
0.21 %
0.11 %
Non-accrual loans:
$ 67,781
$ 35,125
As a percentage of total loans
0.38 %
0.21 %
As a percentage of total assets
0.14
0.07
CONSOLIDATED CAPITAL RATIOS
Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio
13.42 %
12.64 %
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio
13.92
13.17
Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio
15.39
14.75
Leverage Ratio
8.11
7.03
Equity to Assets Ratio (period-end)
6.97
6.46
Equity to Assets Ratio (average)
6.73
7.70
(1) Shareholders' equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.
TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT YIELD/COST AND AVERAGE BALANCES (UNAUDITED)
2023
2022
2nd Qtr
1st Qtr
4th Qtr
3rd Qtr
2nd Qtr
TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT YIELD/COST(1)
Earning Assets:
Interest-bearing deposits
5.05 %
4.57 %
3.70 %
2.27 %
0.80 %
Federal funds sold
5.35
4.72
3.88
2.44
1.26
Resell agreements
5.26
4.77
4.14
2.39
1.32
Securities
3.24
3.24
3.09
2.94
2.87
Loans, net of unearned discounts
6.64
6.36
5.80
4.89
4.04
Total earning assets
4.77
4.57
4.14
3.43
2.71
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:
Interest-bearing deposits:
Savings and interest checking
0.41
0.36
0.27
0.07
0.04
Money market deposit accounts
2.68
2.47
1.94
1.08
0.35
Time accounts
3.77
2.40
1.52
0.99
0.64
Total interest-bearing deposits
1.87
1.52
1.16
0.62
0.22
Total deposits
1.18
0.93
0.69
0.37
0.13
Federal funds purchased
4.97
4.55
3.78
2.33
0.84
Repurchase agreements
3.52
3.20
2.69
1.50
0.41
Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures
6.84
6.46
5.39
3.77
2.51
Subordinated notes payable and other notes
4.69
4.69
4.69
4.69
4.69
Total interest-bearing liabilities
2.11
1.79
1.37
0.71
0.26
Net interest spread
2.66
2.78
2.77
2.72
2.45
Net interest income to total average earning assets
3.45
3.47
3.31
3.01
2.56
AVERAGE BALANCES
($ in millions)
Assets:
Interest-bearing deposits
$ 6,880
$ 8,687
$ 11,574
$ 12,776
$ 13,041
Federal funds sold
22
64
52
51
31
Resell agreements
85
90
49
10
3
Securities
21,278
21,744
20,129
19,402
18,130
Loans, net of unearned discount
17,664
17,319
17,063
16,823
16,674
Total earning assets
$ 45,929
$ 47,904
$ 48,867
$ 49,062
$ 47,880
Liabilities:
Interest-bearing deposits:
Savings and interest checking
$ 10,862
$ 11,662
$ 12,113
$ 12,235
$ 12,336
Money market deposit accounts
11,431
12,404
12,958
13,466
12,608
Time accounts
3,483
2,055
1,708
1,591
1,427
Total interest-bearing deposits
25,776
26,121
26,779
27,292
26,371
Total deposits
41,007
42,757
44,759
45,803
44,726
Federal funds purchased
33
51
37
42
36
Repurchase agreements
3,719
4,211
3,575
1,960
1,743
Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures
123
123
123
123
123
Subordinated notes payable and other notes
99
99
99
99
99
Total interest-bearing funds
$ 29,750
$ 30,606
$ 30,613
$ 29,516
$ 28,372
(1) Taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate.
