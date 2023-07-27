Eclectic Auctions on HiBid Feature Vintage Autos, String Instruments, Fenton Glass Art, and More

OCALA, Fla., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Current and upcoming auction events listed on HiBid.com feature a range of intriguing lots, including dozens of Fenton handcrafted glass art pieces and an assortment of collector automobiles, as well as motorcycles, pickup trucks, vans, musical instruments, and other items. Additional standout lots include a 1969 Plymouth "Road Runner" convertible, a 1967 Mercury Cougar XR-7, a 1929 Model A, and a Fenton Lotus Mist Burmese vase hand painted and signed by esteemed Fenton artist Marilyn Wagner.

These auctions come on the heels of a week in which over $37.3 million week in gross merchandise value was sold through the HiBid platform. In auctions held from July 17th through the 23rd, over 645,000 lots were sold in 1,532 timed and live auctions. The total hammer value surpassed $60.4 million.

HiBid.com brings buyers and sellers together every day with a wide-ranging selection of lots and categories that appeal to bidders worldwide. HiBid is fully integrated with Auction Flex 360, providing auctioneers with a comprehensive auction management solution that supports live auctions, timed auctions, and internet absentee bidding.

July 17-23, 2023, HiBid.com Highlights

Gross Merchandise Value: $37.3+ Million

Total Hammer Value: $60.4+ Million

Lots Sold Online: 645,762

Timed Auctions: 1,436

Live Auctions: 96

Bids Placed: 3.5+ Million

Bidding Sessions: 4.2+ Million

Current Auctions

The following list includes a small sample from the hundreds of auctions currently open for bidding on HiBid.com. Site visitors can click the Find Auctions menu at the top of the HiBid.com homepage for links to the Featured and Hot auctions, such as those listed below, or use the search box to find auctions nearby.

National Fenton Glass Society Consignment Auction

Auction Type: Live (Prebidding Open)

Dates: June 4-July 30

Seller: Fenton's Collectibles LLC

View Auction Catalog

Real Estate and Moving Auction

Auction Type: Live (Prebidding Open)

Dates: July 28

Seller: Lester Miller Auctions

View Auction Catalog

Classic Car and Truck Auction

Auction Type: Timed

Dates: July 12-August 3

Seller: Hill's Auction

View Auction Catalog

About HiBid and Auction Flex 360

HiBid is an online auction platform supporting live auctions, timed auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is also available as a private-label solution. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex 360, the market leader in auction software for live and timed auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex 360 were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.

