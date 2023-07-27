More Than 85 Percent of Stolen Vehicles Recovered in 2022

DES PLAINES, Ill., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to analysis by the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB), the insurance industry's association dedicated to predicting, preventing, and prosecuting insurance crime, vehicles with the highest theft rate last year were full-size pickups. These vehicles made up more than 25 percent of the thefts reported in 2022, which was a decrease from a high of 33 percent in 2021. While vehicle theft rates have been soaring since the start of the pandemic, recovery rates have also risen. More than 85 percent of passenger vehicles reported stolen in 2022 were subsequently recovered by law enforcement or other means, with 34 percent recovered within a day of the vehicle being reported stolen.

New Report Shows Full-Size Trucks Have Highest Theft Rate

"Vehicle theft is a multi-billion-dollar industry in the United States," said David J. Glawe, President and CEO of the National Insurance Crime Bureau. "Approximately one motor vehicle is stolen every 32 seconds, which adds up to more than one million vehicles stolen last year. Vehicle theft disrupts lives, causes financial hardship, and undermines community safety. Addressing this problem is not just the responsibility of law enforcement agencies; it requires a partnership between vehicle owners, community members, as well as federal, state, and local governments."

Vehicle theft rates for sedans, including Honda, Hyundai and Kia, followed those of full-size pickups, with recovery rates for Hyundais and Kias between 87 and 95 percent. Social media trends were a likely factor in their high theft rankings in 2022.

"There are some commonsense steps to keep cars from being stolen. First, remove valuables from the vehicle or lock them out of sight. Next, lock the doors, roll the windows all the way up, and don't leave your keys or key fob in the car," Glawe said.

With July traditionally being the month with the highest vehicle theft rate, NICB joined with the National Highway Transportation and Safety Administration (NHTSA) on a national public awareness campaign to deter and prevent vehicle theft. In addition to common sense actions like always locking your vehicle, there are other actions that people can take to deter vehicle theft. Anti-theft devices can be installed that disable the fuel system or cut off the ignition. Visible deterrents such as steering wheel locks or brake pedal locks can provide another layer of protection and because they are plainly visible.

Additionally, there are important steps consumers can take if their vehicle is stolen.

If your vehicle is stolen:

Report your vehicle as stolen immediately to police

According to NICB data, 34% of recovered stolen vehicles are recovered on the same day as the theft, and 45% are recovered within two days. Reporting the theft to law enforcement also provides a record to show to your insurer.

Report your stolen vehicle to your insurer

Oftentimes insurers need a police report before honoring a claim.

Be prepared to provide important vehicle information

You will need to provide the make/model of the vehicle, color, license plate number, as well as the vehicle's VIN number. (The VIN can be found on your insurance policy documentation or on the Proof of Insurance card.)

The process for filing a stolen vehicle report to your insurer could be over the phone, online, or even directly to your insurance agent.

Learn more about reporting stolen vehicles HERE.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL INSURANCE CRIME BUREAU: Headquartered in Des Plaines, Ill., the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) is the nation's leading not-for-profit organization exclusively dedicated to combatting and preventing insurance crime through Intelligence, Analytics, and Operations; Education and Crime Prevention; and Strategy, Policy, and Advocacy. NICB membership includes more than 1,200 property-casualty insurance companies, vehicle rental companies, auto auctions, vehicle finance companies and self-insured organizations. NICB member companies wrote over $582 billion in insurance premiums in 2021, or more than 82% of the nation's property-casualty insurance. That includes more than 96% of the nation's personal auto insurance. To learn more, visit www.nicb.org.

