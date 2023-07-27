Polaris Declares Regular Cash Dividend

MINNEAPOLIS, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.65 per share payable on September 15, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 1, 2023.

As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. Polaris' high-quality product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER®, RZR® and Polaris GENERAL™ side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman® all-terrain off-road vehicles; military and commercial off-road vehicles; snowmobiles; Indian Motorcycle® mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot® moto-roadsters; Aixam quadricycles; Goupil electric vehicles; and pontoon and deck boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with a robust portfolio of parts, garments, and accessories. Proudly headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves more than 100 countries across the globe. www.polaris.com

