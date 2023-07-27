REALTY ONE GROUP TO OPEN IN ARGENTINA

LAS VEGAS, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty ONE Group, a modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brand and ONE of the fastest growing franchises in the world, has sold the franchise rights to an owner in Argentina who is excited to rapidly expand and bring the dynamic brand to the popular South American country.

New owner Eugenia Aiello believes the combination of the unique COOLTURE (cool + culture), brand, business coaching and support system will take real estate to a whole new level in Argentina which is the second largest country in South America and the eighth largest in the world. With her over 25 years of experience in Argentinian real estate and extensive experience in overseas developments, the combination of Aiello and Realty ONE Group is already creating excitement in the industry.

"Family, passion for business, a love for what we do - we share all these important drivers with Eugenia, making her a perfect partner to expand in Argentina," said Kuba Jewgieniew , CEO and Founder of Realty ONE Group. "Argentina has a great demand for an exciting new COOLTURE and new chapter of real estate and together with Eugenia, we'll deliver!"

"This is an opportune moment for Realty ONE Group to establish itself as a leading brand in Argentina," said Aiello. "I'm determined to offer real estate professionals enhanced service, to cater even more effectively to our customers' interests and needs and I know we'll all greatly benefit from Realty ONE Group's exciting COOLTURE (cool + culture)."

Realty ONE Group was recently named a Top Global Franchise 2023 by Entrepreneur and also claimed the No. 1 spot for real estate franchisors for the second year in a row on Entrepreneur's highly competitive 2023 Franchise 500 ® list .

The UNBrokerage as it's known in the industry has more than 19,000 real estate professionals in more than 400 offices in 49 states, Washington D.C. and 16 more countries and territories and growing.

