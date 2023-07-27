Smart Circle Hosts Successful Clothing Drive with Working Wardrobes

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As a part of their commitment to citizenship and spreading an entrepreneurial spirit, Smart Circle recently hosted a clothing drive in partnership with Working Wardrobes. A leading nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering individuals on their journey towards finding gainful employment, Working Wardrobes provides workforce readiness tools to at-risk men, women, young adults, seniors, and veterans so they can achieve the dignity of work.

Throughout the two-week clothing drive, the Smart Circle team mobilized and cleaned their closets to benefit Working Wardrobe's mission. (PRNewswire)

Throughout the two-week clothing drive, the Smart Circle team mobilized and cleaned their closets for a meaningful cause.

"Positively impacting our community and having an entrepreneurial spirit are two of Smart Circle's driving core values. It was incredible to have the opportunity to give back to an organization that aligns with our values and has been serving Southern California for over 30 years," said Michelle Morales, Director of Human Resources of Smart Circle.

"At Working Wardrobes, we are passionate about transforming lives and empowering individuals at any stage of their lives hoping to enter the workforce. It is through incredible partnerships like the one we have with Smart Circle that we're able to better provide the resources people need while seeking gainful employment, such as hosting clothing drives where we can gather professional wardrobe pieces for our clients' success suits," said Bonni Pomush, Chief Executive Officer of Working Wardrobes.

About Smart Circle

Smart Circle helps both clients and independent sales companies grow by designing versatile face-to-face marketing and customer acquisition campaigns that can be executed inside retailers, businesses, and through door-to-door canvassing. With our expertise, entrepreneurial spirit, and versatility, we help the world's biggest brands and Fortune 500 companies drive sales and build new customer bases. To learn more about Smart Circle, visit https://www.smartcircle.com.

About Working Wardrobes

Working Wardrobes empowers and prepares individuals for the dignity of work. Founded in 1990 by Jerri Rosen, Working Wardrobes serves approximately 5,000 job seekers in Southern California and beyond each year. By providing no-cost assessments, training and certifications, career coaching, individualized employment plans, and professional wardrobing services, we have helped over 120,000 clients overcome barriers to employment and The Power of a Paycheck™. For more information, please visit www.workingwardrobes.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Working Wardrobes