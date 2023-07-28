Argon Medical Devices Recognized as 2023 Top Workplace in Manufacturing

PLANO, Texas, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Argon Medical Devices, a leading manufacturer of medical devices for interventional procedures, announces recognition as a 2023 Top Workplace in the USA Manufacturing sector.

Argon Medical Devices announces recognition as a 2023 Top Workplace in the USA Manufacturing sector

Recipients of the Top Workplaces awards are selected based on feedback from a research-backed employee engagement survey initiated by technology company, Energage. Top Workplaces Industry awards celebrate organizations that have built people-first workplace cultures within their sector. In addition, the award identifies selected organizations as an employer of choice for those seeking employment in the industry.

The employees of Argon Medical are unified in their mission to improve the lives of patients and caregivers through innovation, manufacturing, and delivery of best-in-class medical devices and superior service. The company's culture is built on shared core values of responsiveness, respect, results, people and integrity.

"Being honored with the Manufacturing Top Workplaces award holds significant meaning for us," said George Leondis, President & CEO, Argon Medical. "It validates our efforts to create an environment where employees feel valued, inspired, and empowered to contribute their best every day. It is a recognition of our unwavering focus on excellence, both in our products and in the experiences we create for our employees."

About Argon Medical

Since its founding in 1972, Argon Medical Devices earned a reputation for delivering innovative products, superior service, and exceptional value for Interventional Radiologists, Vascular Surgeons, and Interventional Cardiologists worldwide. Argon is proud to have over 1,100 employees, and manufacture products in the United States in Texas, Illinois, New York, and Wisconsin. Argon brands are well-known globally, highlighted by the Option™ ELITE IVC Filter, the Cleaner™ Rotational Thrombectomy System, the BioPince™ Ultra Full-core Biopsy Instrument, and SKATER™ Percutaneous Drainage Catheters. By utilizing a well-established sales and marketing infrastructure, Argon serves its global customers through a direct sales organization, and long-standing relationships with medical device distributors and strategic partners.

