Aurora Launches Innovative Infused Pre-Rolls with 50%+ THC for Medical Cannabis Patients on AuroraMedical.com

Sourdough Shortcuts are now infused with live resin THCA diamonds, adding a super high potency offering to Aurora's portfolio of medical products

EDMONTON, AB, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company opening the world to cannabis, has launched its first high-potency infused pre-roll for medical cannabis patients, with more than 50% total THC. Sourdough Shortcuts, launched under the San Rafael '71 brand, are infused with pure live resin THCA diamonds, delivering 50-56% THC, and giving patients a shortcut to get the benefits they rely on from their medical cannabis. The first lot to hit the Aurora Medical channel were tested at 52.8% total THC.

Available in a three-pack of individual 0.35g pre-rolls, Sourdough Shortcuts contain a proprietary blend of live resin and whole milled flower from one of Aurora's most popular original cultivars, Sourdough. Developed from a cross of Cake and Sour Diesel strains, Sourdough is known for its distinct aroma of sour mixed with baked goods.

"We continue to innovate our portfolio to meet evolving patient needs and are committed to delivering the novel, high-quality products we know our patients are looking for," says Lana Culley, VP of Science & Innovation at Aurora Cannabis. "Sourdough Shortcuts are designed with patients in mind and provide a new level of potency in both a convenient format and elevated product experience."

Sourdough Shortcuts are now available to patients on the Aurora Medical website.

About Aurora:

Aurora is opening the world to cannabis, serving both the medical and consumer markets. Headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, Aurora is a pioneer in global cannabis, dedicated to helping people improve their lives. The Company's adult-use brand portfolio includes Aurora Drift, San Rafael '71, Daily Special, Whistler, Being and Greybeard, as well as CBD brands, Reliva and KG7. Medical cannabis brands include MedReleaf, CanniMed, Aurora and Whistler Medical Marijuana Co, as well as international brands, Pedanios, Bidiol and CraftPlant. Aurora also has a controlling interest in Bevo Farms Ltd., North America's leading supplier of propagated agricultural plants. Driven by science and innovation, and with a focus on high-quality cannabis products, Aurora's brands continue to break through as industry leaders in the medical, performance, wellness and adult recreational markets wherever they are launched. Learn more at www.auroramj.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Aurora's common shares trade on the NASDAQ and TSX under the symbol "ACB".

Forward-looking Information

This news release includes statements containing certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements made in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the launch of new products to market and the Company's continued commitment to product innovation.

These forward-looking statements are only predictions. Forward looking information or statements contained in this news release have been developed based on assumptions management considers to be reasonable. Material factors or assumptions involved in developing forward-looking statements include, without limitation, publicly available information from governmental sources as well as from market research and industry analysis and on assumptions based on data and knowledge of this industry which the Company believes to be reasonable. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances could cause actual events, results, level of activity, performance, prospects, opportunities or achievements to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, the ability to retain key personnel, the ability to continue investing in infrastructure to support growth, the ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms, the continued quality of our products, customer experience and retention, the development of third party government and non-government consumer sales channels, management's estimates of consumer demand in Canada and in jurisdictions where the Company exports, expectations of future results and expenses, the risk of successful integration of acquired business and operations, management's estimation that SG&A will grow only in proportion of revenue growth, the ability to expand and maintain distribution capabilities, the impact of competition, the general impact of financial market conditions, the yield from cannabis growing operations, product demand, changes in prices of required commodities, competition, and the possibility for changes in laws, rules, and regulations in the industry, epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises, including the current outbreak of COVID-19, and other risks, uncertainties and factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated September 20, 2022 (the "AIF") and filed with Canadian securities regulators available on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and filed with and available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . The Company cautions that the list of risks, uncertainties and other factors described in the AIF is not exhaustive and other factors could also adversely affect its results. Readers are urged to consider the risks, uncertainties and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.

San Rafael '71 Sourdough Shortcuts Packaging (CNW Group/Aurora Cannabis Inc.) (PRNewswire)

San Rafael '71 Sourdough Shortcuts Pre-Roll (CNW Group/Aurora Cannabis Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Aurora Cannabis Inc.) (PRNewswire)

