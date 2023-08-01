Genesis MedTech announces FDA Breakthrough Device designation for the J-Valve™ Transfemoral System

BURLINGAME Calif., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis MedTech, a leading medical device company, today announced that its J-Valve™ Transfemoral (TF) System has been granted Breakthrough Device designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This innovative heart valve has been granted Breakthrough Device designation for the proposed indication of treatment of severe native aortic regurgitation (AR) and AR-dominant mixed aortic valve disease in patients who are judged by a heart team to be eligible for the device and to be at high risk for open surgical aortic valve replacement.

This novel technology is designed for patients with aortic valvular disease. Aortic regurgitation is a common condition that can lead to heart failure. The J-Valve™ transcatheter aortic valve replacement procedure is performed through a minimally invasive transvascular approach, without the need for open-heart procedure or extracorporeal circulation. The system utilizes an anchor mechanism and a stent frame that expands to attach the device to a failing valve. By helping to restore normal blood flow out of the heart and into the body, the J-Valve™ TF system can potentially reduce and/or improve symptoms of heart failure including breathing trouble, chest pain and fatigue.

J-Valve™ TF System consists of two key components including the J-Valve™ TF Bioprosthesis and the J-Valve™ TF Delivery Device. The bioprosthesis is comprised of bovine pericardium leaflets, a nitinol stent frame covered with polyester fabric and a nitinol anchor ring. The delivery device is used to position the bioprosthesis in the native aortic valve.

The J-Valve™ TF System being granted a Breakthrough Device designation underscores the significance of this innovative development for cardiovascular patients. Under the program, JC Medical will receive prioritized review and interactive communication with the FDA throughout the premarket review phase. To achieve Breakthrough Device designation a device must demonstrate a reasonable expectation that it could provide for more effective treatment or diagnosis of the disease or condition identified in the proposed indications for use.

"We are hopeful that these designations will aid in providing timely treatment for a condition that currently lacks any transcatheter valves approved in the US. We look forward to continuing our work with the FDA to bring this life-saving technology to patients in need," stated Dr. Mark A. Turco, CEO JC Medical and President of Vascular Intervention North America at Genesis MedTech.

Warren Wang, Chairman & CEO of Genesis MedTech Group shared, "We believe the Breakthrough Device designation for the J-Valve™ TF System is a testament to the innovative spirit and dedication of our team at Genesis MedTech. We are committed to developing cutting-edge medical devices that address unmet clinical needs and improve patient outcomes, and this designation is a significant milestone in that journey."

ABOUT GENESIS MEDTECH & JC MEDICAL

Based in Burlingame California, JC Medical Inc., under Genesis MedTech Group, is a structured heart company that is primarily engaged in the design and development of transcatheter valve replacement products for the minimally invasive treatment of structural heart diseases.

Genesis MedTech Group is a medical device company headquartered in Singapore. Founded by a group of professionals and entrepreneurs with MedTech experience globally and in Asia, the company's product portfolio focuses on multi-therapy medical device products for emerging markets with sales and distribution through its established commercial network. Genesis MedTech Group covers the entire industry value chain of research and development, production, quality management, supply chain, marketing, and sales.

For more information, visit http://www.genesismedtech.com & https://j-valve.com

