Fast-growing Kia marks 12 consecutive months of year-over-year sales growth

Six Kia models post year-over-year increases; five set best-ever July sales records

Sales of Kia's electrified offerings increased 72-percent over July 2022 ; sales of Kia's rugged and capable utility models up 17-percent

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on the momentum created by best-ever first half sales, Kia America set an all-time July record of 70,930 units, up 14-percent over the same period last year and breaking the previous record set in July 2021. Kia's retail sales in July totaled 66,485, an increase of 13-percent year-over-year.

Kia America’s Torrid Pace Continues with Best July Sales in Company History (PRNewswire)

As Kia completed its twelfth consecutive month of year-over-year sales growth, six models posted year-over-year sales increases including: Niro (+384-percent); Carnival (+136-percent); Seltos (+39-percent); Rio (+18-percent); Telluride (+17-percent) and EV6 (+13-percent). In addition, five Kia models achieved best-ever July sales, including: Carnival (+40-percent); Seltos (+17-percent) and the Niro, Telluride and EV6 models (+13-percent, each). Lastly, year-over-year sales of Kia's electrified models increased by 72-percent, with sales of Kia's utility vehicles up 17-percent. Overall, Kia's utility models accounted for 72-percent of the brand's July sales total.

"Achieving one full calendar year of consecutive sales growth proves that Kia has the right mix of models that consumers are looking for, whether it's a rugged and capable SUV, a sporty sedan or an innovative EV," said Eric Watson, vice president, sales operations, Kia America. "As sales of our utility models continue to account for more than 70-percent of our overall total, and inventory levels on in-demand vehicles continues to improve, we are confident that the launch of Kia's flagship EV9 all-electric three-row SUV later this year will only accelerate this momentum for the foreseeable future."

In addition to the monthly sales performance, Kia America announced several initiatives as well as significant industry awards that were bestowed on various models within Kia's world-class line-up, including:

Kia was proud to announce inclusion in a very special new joint venture designed to create an unprecedented new charging network that will significantly expand access to high-powered charging in North America. Kia, BMW, General Motors, Honda, Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz, and Stellantis are partnering to install at least 30,000 high-powered charge points in urban and highway locations across the country to ensure that current and future EV owners can charge whenever and wherever they need with a clear focus on an elevated customer experience, reliability, and use of renewable energy.





Kia America setting the record for the highest total number of awards ever earned in a single year by a brand in the J.D. Power 2023 Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) study as seven Kia models ranked number one in their segments – the most awarded to a single manufacturer in the APEAL Study's 28-year history. These awards were announced shortly after Kia took home the highest number of awards in the J.D. Power 2023 Initial Quality Study (IQS) which were announced in June.









SlashGear named two Kia vehicles to its list of "Best Cars of 2023 – 10 of the Top Rated Picks." The list is comprised of a wide number of categories, with the EV6 recognized as the "Best EV," and the Telluride as the "Best Family SUV." SlashGear selected its top picks based on key factors specific to each category including range (for the EV category), as well as general attributes including pricing and value, aftercare support, performance, the availability of active safety features, cabin technology and equipment, and style and design.

Kia Georgia's West Point manufacturing plant will undergo a $200 million expansion to allow for the assembly of the all-electric 2024 EV9 three-row SUV in the second quarter of 2024. The expansion is expected to create nearly 200 additional jobs and increase the number of Kia models assembled at the Georgia facility to five as the Telluride, Sorento and Sportage SUVs as well as the K5 mid-size sedan are already assembled at Kia Georgia*.



MONTH OF JULY YEAR-TO-DATE Model 2023 2022 2023 2022 EV6 1,937 1,716 10,265 14,284 Rio 2,358 1,992 16,554 16,910 Forte 11,004 10,016 73,065 61,822 K5 6,215 6,440 37,112 41,752 Stinger 464 513 5,018 5,676 Soul 5,123 5,322 39,870 32,930 Niro 3,112 643 22,437 18,309 Seltos 5,251 3,790 37,674 23,556 Sportage 11,853 11,985 83,742 64,341 Sorento 8,569 9,473 51,376 48,518 Telluride 9,759 8,318 65,043 55,211 Carnival 5,285 2,241 23,107 12,479 Total 70,930 62,449 465,263 395,789

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electrified vehicles sold through a network of over 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

* The K5, Sportage, Sorento, and Telluride (excludes HEV and PHEV models) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts. The EV9 is expected to be assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

(PRNewsfoto/Kia Motors America) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kia America