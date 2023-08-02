Canadian Space Mining Corporation (CSMC) Welcomes Distinguished NASA Astronaut & Geophysicist Andrew J. Feustel (PH.D.) to its Team

CSMC Continues to Expand with the hiring of Seasoned NASA Astronaut & Geophysicist

TORONTO, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - The Canadian Space Mining Corporation (CSMC) is thrilled to announce the newest addition to its world class team: Dr. Andrew J. (Drew) Feustel, a renowned NASA astronaut and geophysicist. This strategic hiring marks a significant milestone for CSMC as it strengthens its position at the forefront of space exploration and infrastructure development. Dr. Feustel has joined the core team as the Executive Vice President of Strategy for the rapidly expanding organization.

Drew brings with him a wealth of experience and expertise, with demonstrated success in the human spaceflight industry, culminating with service as Commander of the International Space Station in 2018, Deputy Chief of the Astronaut Office 2020-2022, and Acting Chief Astronaut 2022-2023 His contributions to scientific research and space missions have garnered global recognition, making him an invaluable asset to CSMC's mission to harness the potential of space resources.

Daniel Sax, CEO of CSMC, expressed great excitement about the collaboration, stating: "We are honoured to have Drew join our team. His exemplary track record as a NASA astronaut, his working experience as a geophysicist, and his dedication to pushing the boundaries of space exploration will bring unparalleled insights to our work in space healthcare, energy, and ISRU. This is a watershed moment for our company, and for the space mining sector."

"I am honored to be joining the Canadian Space Mining Corporation." said Dr. Feustel. "My passion for space exploration and background in mining and oil and gas industry operations aligns perfectly with CSMC's mission and vision. I believe CSMC is at the forefront of pioneering space operations for key sectors that will have broad benefits for our civilization here on earth. I look forward to contributing on this exciting journey."

CSMC has been leading the charge in researching and developing innovative technologies for sustainable space mining. With Dr. Feustel's addition to their team, the corporation's capabilities and potential for groundbreaking advancements are set to skyrocket. The collaboration between CSMC and Dr. Feustel promises a new era in space exploration and resource utilization, with far-reaching implications for future generations.

As CSMC continues to expand the organization is looking to continue to recruit and hire top talent. For more about the latest job opportunities visit CSMC LinkedIn or email people@csmc-scms.ca .

CSMC is a space infrastructure business focused on the development of technologies that solve long-term problems in space, while addressing immediate challenges on earth. Specialized in the areas of resource utilization, energy, and healthcare, we are producing critical resources to facilitate the next generation of space exploration. Follow along on Linkedin , Twitter , Instagram & Youtube .

https://www.csmc-scms.ca/

Dr. Andrew J. Feustel (Ph.D.) is a highly accomplished astronaut and geophysicist known for his remarkable contributions to space exploration. Educated at Oakland Community College, Michigan, Purdue University, Indiana, and Queen's University, Ontario, Canada, Feustel embarked on his journey to the stars as a NASA astronaut in 2000. He participated in three spaceflights, including STS-125 in 2009, STS-134 in 2011, and Expedition 55/56 in 2018. During these missions he spent a total of 226 days in space, conducting crucial research and maintenance tasks aboard the International Space Station. Feustel's exceptional skills and dedication have earned him immense respect from the scientific community, making him an inspiring figure for future generations of space explorers.

