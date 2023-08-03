HOTEL COLLECTION TAKES A STAND AGAINST MACY'S IN TRADEMARK DISPUTE

MIAMI, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hotel Collection, a renowned provider of scent diffusers, candles, reed diffusers, and other scenting lifestyle products, finds itself entangled in a legal battle with retail giant Macy's. As a result, Hotel Collection has been forced to defend its brand and business against Macy's which sells unrelated products under the same name with a different logo.

Hotel Collection prides itself on creating products that evoke the experiences and emotions customers enjoy while traveling or on vacation, forging a deep connection between its customers and its products. (PRNewswire)

They seek a court ruling to confirm their right to use the same name used by many other retailers.

Macy's originally filed a lawsuit against Hotel Collection over 18 months ago in New York. However, Hotel Collection, a company with sufficient means, has taken the decisive steps of both defending itself in the New York action and filing a lawsuit against Macy's in its home state of Florida to protect its business and to preserve its rights.

Hotel Collection prides itself on creating products that evoke the experiences and emotions customers enjoy while traveling or on vacation, forging a deep connection between its customers and its products.

Hotel Collection made considerable efforts to resolve the matter with Macy's, despite the clear distinction in their products. However, Macy's has been uncooperative in response and as a result, Hotel Collection had to take legal action in their home state to safeguard their brand and business interests. They seek a court ruling to confirm their right to use the same name used by many other retailers.

Benzion Aboud, the visionary behind Hotel Collection, expressed his determination to stand up against the intimidating force of entities like Macy's, not only for his own company but for other retailers facing similar challenges. "Sometimes you have to stand up to the bully in the room," said Aboud, emphasizing the need for smaller businesses to assert themselves against larger entities like Macy's.

Hotel Collection remains confident in the strength of its case and its ability to safeguard its brand, its products, and its customers' trust. As the legal proceedings unfold, the company is committed to upholding its values and advocating for a fair and equitable outcome.

For press interviews and inquiries, please contact Gabi Rodriguez at TARA, Ink. at gabi@taraink.com.

Media Contact:

TARA, Ink.

Gabi Rodriguez

gabi@taraink.com

305.864.3434

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hotel Collection