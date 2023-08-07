Medifast Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

BALTIMORE, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medifast (NYSE: MED), the health and wellness company known for its habit-based and Coach-guided lifestyle solution, OPTA VIA® , today reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

(PRNewsfoto/Medifast, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Second Quarter 2023

Revenue of $296.2 million , with revenue per active earning coach of $5,578

Independent active earning OPTA VIA Coaches of 53,100

Net income of $30.3 million

Earnings per diluted share ("EPS) of $2.77

Cash and Cash Equivalents of $147.4 million and no interest-bearing debt

"We are ahead of our Fuel for the Future plan with key initiatives aimed at driving efficiency and cost reduction, which helped to mitigate the impact of continued economic headwinds on our revenues during the quarter," said Dan Chard, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Medifast. "In addition, we have made significant progress advancing our broader health and wellness agenda with the recent launch of our new OPTAVIA ACTIVETM line of products, which marks an inflection point for Medifast as we target new areas of growth and more than triple our total addressable market. We also have pilot programs underway to assess potential growth opportunities related to medically-supported weight loss that leverage the strength of our business model. We believe our scientifically-designed solution, OPTAVIA, is a great complement to those seeking to improve their health and wellness regardless of the method they choose to utilize."

Chard concluded, "Industry dynamics have changed numerous times over the years and Medifast has proven adept at making the necessary adjustments in its business model to thrive in new environments. Even though the operating environment remains challenging, and we continue to expect that programming adjustments, compensation dynamics, and future growth initiatives will take time to deliver meaningful results, we are confident that the changes we are making to diversify our business into new areas will have similar success."

Second Quarter 2023 Results

Second quarter 2023 revenue decreased 34.7% to $296.2 million from $453.3 million for the second quarter of 2022, primarily driven by a decrease in the number of active earning OPTAVIA Coaches and the decline in the productivity per active earning OPTAVIA Coach. The average revenue per active earning OPTAVIA Coach was $5,578, compared to $6,667 for the second quarter last year, a decline of 16.3%, driven by continued pressure on customer acquisition, partially offset by the price increase implemented in November 2022. The total number of active earning OPTAVIA Coaches decreased 21.9% to 53,100 compared to 68,000 for the second quarter of 2022.

Gross profit decreased 34.5% to $210.7 million from $321.7 million for the second quarter of 2022. The decrease in gross profit was due to lower revenue. The Company's gross profit as a percentage of revenue was 71.1% compared to 71.0% in the second quarter of 2022.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses ("SG&A") decreased 36.9% to $172.0 million compared to $272.7 million for the second quarter of 2022. As a percentage of revenue, SG&A decreased 208 basis points year-over-year to 58.1% of revenue, as compared to 60.2% for the second quarter of 2022. The decrease in SG&A was primarily due to progress on several cost reduction and optimization initiatives. Additional factors that positively impacted SG&A included charitable donations in the second quarter of 2022 that did not recur in 2023 and decreased Coach compensation due to lower volumes and fewer active earning Coaches.

Income from operations decreased 21.0% to $38.7 million from $49.0 million in the prior-year period. As a percentage of revenue, income from operations was 13.1% for the second quarter of 2023 compared to 10.8% in the prior-year period due to the factors described above impacting revenue and SG&A expenses.

The effective tax rate was 22.6% for the second quarter of 2023 compared to 19.8% in the prior-year period. The increase in the effective tax rate for the three months ended June 30, 2023 was primarily driven by a decrease in the tax benefit from charitable donations of inventory donations in the second quarter as mentioned above.

In the second quarter of 2023, net income was $30.3 million, or $2.77 per diluted share, based on approximately 10.9 million shares of common stock outstanding. In the second quarter of 2022, net income was $39.1 million, or $3.42 per diluted share, based on approximately 11.4 million shares of common stock outstanding.

Capital Allocation and Balance Sheet

The Company announced a quarterly cash dividend of $1.65 per share, or $18.2 million, payable on August 8, 2023, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 27, 2023.

The Company's balance sheet remains strong with $147.4 million in cash and cash equivalents and no interest-bearing debt as of June 30, 2023 compared to $87.7 million in cash and cash equivalents and no debt at December 31, 2022.

Outlook

The Company expects third quarter 2023 revenue to be in the range of $220 million to $240 million and third quarter 2023 diluted EPS to be in the range of $0.71 to $1.32 The third quarter 2023 earnings guidance assumes a 23.0% to 25.0% effective tax rate. The guidance includes the impact of investments being made for future growth initiatives, which are expected to continue throughout the year, impacting profitability.

Conference Call Information

The conference call is scheduled for today, Monday, August 7, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET. The call will be broadcast live over the Internet, hosted on the Investor Relations section of Medifast's website at www.MedifastInc.com or directly at https://app.webinar.net/vb1JL58Wrwo and will be archived online and available through November 7, 2023. In addition, listeners may dial (877) 344-7529 to join via telephone.

A telephonic playback will be available from 6:30 p.m. ET, August 7, 2023, through August 14, 2023. Participants can dial (877) 344-7529 and enter passcode 7120911 to hear the playback.

About Medifast ®: Medifast (NYSE: MED) is the health and wellness company known for its habit-based and Coach-guided lifestyle solution OPTAVIA®, which provides people with a simple, yet comprehensive approach to help them achieve lasting optimal health and wellbeing. OPTAVIA offers clinically proven plans, scientifically developed products and a framework for habit creation reinforced by independent Coaches and Community support. As a physician-founded company with a 40+ year history, Medifast is a leader in the U.S. weight management industry. The company continues to innovate and build upon its scientific and clinical heritage to deliver on its mission of offering the world Lifelong Transformation, One Healthy Habit at a Time®. Medifast was recognized in 2023 by Financial Times as one of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies and in 2022 as one of America's Best Mid-Sized Companies by Forbes. For more information, visit MedifastInc.com and OPTAVIA.com and follow @Medifast on Twitter.

MED-F

Forward Looking Statements

Please Note: This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by use of phrases or terminology such as "intend," "anticipate," "expect" or other similar words or the negative of such terminology. Similarly, descriptions of Medifast's objectives, strategies, plans, goals, outlook or targets contained herein are also considered forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the current expectations of the management of Medifast and are subject to certain events, risks, uncertainties and other factors. Some of these factors include, among others, risks associated with Medifast's direct-to-consumer business model; the impact of rapid growth on Medifast's systems; disruptions in Medifast's supply chain; Medifast's inability to continue to develop new products; effectiveness of Medifast's advertising and marketing programs, including use of social media by independent OPTAVIA Coaches; Medifast's inability to maintain and grow the network of independent OPTAVIA Coaches; the departure of one or more key personnel; Medifast's inability to protect against online security risks and cyberattacks; to protect its brand and intellectual property, or to protect against product liability claims; Medifast's planned growth into domestic and international markets; adverse publicity associated with Medifast's products; Medifast's inability to continue declaring dividends; fluctuations of Medifast's common stock market price; the prolonged effects of COVID-19 on consumer spending and disruptions to our distribution network, supply chains and operations; increases in competition or litigation; the consequences of other geopolitical events, including natural disasters, global health crises, acts of war (including the war in Ukraine), changes in trade policies and tariffs, climate change, regulatory changes, increases in costs of raw materials, fuel, or other energy, transportation, or utility costs and in the costs of labor and employment, labor shortages, supply chain issues and the resulting impact on market conditions and consumer sentiment and spending; and Medifast's ability to prevent or detect a failure of internal control over financial reporting. Although Medifast believes that the expectations, statements and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cautions readers to always consider all of the risk factors and any other cautionary statements carefully in evaluating each forward-looking statement in this release, as well as those set forth in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, and other filings filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. All of the forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this release.

Investor Contact:

Medifast, Inc.

Steven Zenker

InvestorRelations@medifastinc.com

(443) 379-5256

MEDIFAST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share amounts & dividend data)









Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022















Revenue $ 296,188

$ 453,333

$ 645,170

$ 870,933 Cost of sales 85,473

131,651

188,065

246,965 Gross profit 210,715

321,682

457,105

623,968















Selling, general, and administrative 172,009

272,718

364,887

519,917















Income from operations 38,706

48,964

92,218

104,051















Other income (expense)













Interest income (expense) 462

(164)

281

(259) Other expense (51)

(4)

(53)

(20)

411

(168)

228

(279)















Income from operations before income taxes 39,117

48,796

92,446

103,772















Provision for income taxes 8,837

9,683

22,198

22,878















Net income $ 30,280

$ 39,113

$ 70,248

$ 80,894















Earnings per share - basic $ 2.78

$ 3.44

$ 6.46

$ 7.06















Earnings per share - diluted $ 2.77

$ 3.42

$ 6.43

$ 7.01















Weighted average shares outstanding













Basic 10,888

11,354

10,876

11,455 Diluted 10,917

11,435

10,923

11,534















Cash dividends declared per share $ 1.65

$ 1.64

$ 3.30

$ 3.28

MEDIFAST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (U.S. dollars in thousands, except par value)









June 30,

2023

December 31,

2022







ASSETS





Current Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 147,405

$ 87,691 Inventories 68,896

118,856 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 12,516

16,237 Total current assets 228,817

222,784







Property, plant and equipment - net of accumulated depreciation 54,412

57,185 Right-of-use assets 16,699

18,460 Other assets 14,269

12,456 Deferred tax assets 4,528

5,328







TOTAL ASSETS $ 318,725

$ 316,213







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current Liabilities





Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 105,188

$ 134,690 Income taxes payable 4,302

428 Current lease obligations 5,405

5,776 Total current liabilities 114,895

140,894







Lease obligations, net of current lease obligations 18,269

20,275 Total liabilities 133,164

161,169







Stockholders' Equity





Common stock, par value $0.001 per share: 20,000 shares authorized;





10,889 and 10,928 issued and 10,889 and 10,873 outstanding





at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 11

11 Additional paid-in capital 21,542

21,555 Accumulated other comprehensive income 123

24 Retained earnings 163,885

139,852 Less: treasury stock at cost, 0 and 54 shares at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively —

(6,398) Total stockholders' equity 185,561

155,044







TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 318,725

$ 316,213

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Medifast, Inc.