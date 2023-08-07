Miami Beach Delivers Luxury Spa Experiences and Rituals During Miami Spa Months

Travelers can easily add rest and relaxation to upcoming summer vacation plans thanks to special offers available through August 31

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer is the best time on Miami Beach to relax and indulge and the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority invites visitors to experience mindful spa treatments during Miami Spa Months. Through August 31, 2023, travelers can add a variety of treatments, rituals and experiences to their itinerary available at destination spas that bring global practices and products together to help relieve stress, conquer jet lag and rejuvenate the mind, body and soul. From international spa brands to globally-inspired services, Miami Beach is home to a collection of top luxury spas, adding to the destination's ever-expanding wellness offerings.

"We know our visitors come from around the world to experience top beaches, hotels, restaurants and spas. During Miami Spa Months, travelers have the opportunity to indulge in unique and relaxing treatments at celebrated resorts at an approachable price," says Christopher Rollins, Chair of the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority (MBVCA). "Our destination continues to refine and deliver wellness-centric offerings, giving visitors the chance to enhance their stay with activities developed to help find balance, rejuvenation and personal inspiration."

Those looking for stellar spa days on Miami Beach can start their search at the epitome of luxury at The Ritz-Carlton Spa, South Beach. Summer spa-goers can enjoy 20% off a nightly rate and add on a wide range of treatments including a 50-minute Swedish or aromatherapy massage utilizing hot stones. The experience also includes pool access and a complimentary glass of champagne for non-guests. Travelers can also go over the pond without the flight at 1 Hotel South Beach's Bamford Wellness spa. A 50-to-80-minute custom facial uses rose quartz collagen to refresh skin after a day poolside or exploring Miami Beach. Ideal for the summer months, the Spa at Baia Beach Club at Mondrian South Beach is offering a signature 60-minute-deep relaxing massage to ease and restore muscles and the mind. For the ultimate in relaxation and to decompress, visitors can head to The Spa at The Miami Beach EDITION for the house massage which uses CBD-infused ointment to relieve anxiety on a cellular level or a microbiome facial using cutting-edge technology from South Korea.

"Wellness and travel come together seamlessly on Miami Beach. Our city's luxury hotels offer visitors the perfect balance at their destination spas during Miami Spa Months. We invite travelers to prioritize wellness during their next visit to Miami Beach with treatments that will leave them feeling balanced and refreshed," adds Grisette Marcos, Executive Director of the MBVCA. "Those looking for spa recommendations and treatment details can find recommendations @experiencemiamibeach on Instagram to help plan their next indulgent spa day."

For more information on Miami Beach's destination and travel-worthy spas, download the free, award-winning Experience Miami Beach App. Follow @experiencemiamibeach on Instagram and Facebook for the most up-to-date details and insider recommendations.

