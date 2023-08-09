Cardinal Health Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Dividend

DUBLIN, Ohio, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) announced today that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.5006 per share out of the Company's capital surplus. The dividend will be payable on October 15, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 3, 2023.

Cardinal Health, Inc. is a global, integrated healthcare services and products company, providing customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories and physician offices worldwide. (PRNewsfoto/Cardinal Health) (PRNewswire)

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health is a distributor of pharmaceuticals, a global manufacturer and distributor of medical and laboratory products, and a provider of performance and data solutions for healthcare facilities. With more than 50 years in business, operations in more than 30 countries and approximately 46,500 employees globally, Cardinal Health is essential to care. Information about Cardinal Health is available at cardinalhealth.com.

Contacts

Media: Erich Timmerman, erich.timmerman@cardinalhealth.com and 614.757.8231

Investors: Kevin Moran, kevin.moran@cardinalhealth.com and 614.757.7942

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cardinal Health