Media Mogul Charlie Lyons Agrees to Invest in Fan Owned SailGP Team

Lyons brings experience across sports and media to first-ever fan-owned professional sailing team

JACKSON, Wyo., Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FANVEST.io today announced media executive and producer Charlie Lyons as the newest investor in its Fan Owned SailGP Team.

FANVEST.io (PRNewswire)

"It is always good to bet on great talent and SailGP and David Palmer are the cream of the crop." - Charlie Lyons

"SailGP is a dynamic new sports league expertly designed and managed by Russell Coutts' vision," Lyons said. "David Palmer is a master innovator and the combination of SailGP and David's vision for fan-owned and operated sports teams is a brilliant map for the future with many applications."

Lyons committed as both an investor and advisor the same week NBA All-Star Baron Davis joined as the team's first celebrity athlete investor. Lyons was previously the CEO of Ascent Entertainment Group, which owned both the Denver Nuggets and the Colorado Avalanche. He is also an established film and TV producer, generating more than $2 billion in revenue through his work.

To become a shareholder, fans must be accredited investors and commit $5,000-$200,000. Investments are tokenized on the NEAR Protocol for potential liquidity and authentication of ownership.

To learn more, visit FanOwnedSailGPTeam.com. The information in this release is not financial or investment advice.*

About FANVEST.io

FANVEST.io, a place for fans to "invest in what they love," offers "passion-investing" opportunities for investors creating portfolios that reflect their passions and interests – including experiential benefits. The FANVEST.io team has led hospitality, music, entertainment and sports partnerships with many top properties and IP.

About SailGP

SailGP is the world's most exciting racing on water. The global championship features national teams battling in short, intense races at iconic stadium-style venues across the globe. The high-tech, high-speed action features sailing's best athletes racing in identical hydrofoiling F50 catamarans, flying at speeds approaching 100 km/h. SailGP also races for a better future, championing a world powered by nature.

Media:

BernoulliLockePR@HemsworthCommunications.com

*This press release is solely for informational purposes. Any offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy will be made only to purchasers who establish they are accredited investors under Section 506(c) of the requirements of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and compliance with the applicable securities laws of any other jurisdiction in which such tokens may be offered or sold by the company. Equity tokens will only be sold to purchasers who have established their accredited status and executed required documentation.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bernoulli | Locke