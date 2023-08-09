Statement from John Hope Bryant on No Labels

Bryant Resigns as National Vice Chair of Non-partisan Group

ATLANTA, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Operation HOPE, a national nonprofit dedicated to helping low-and moderate-income Americans thrive in an ever-changing economy, announced today that its Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, John Hope Bryant, has resigned as National Vice Chair of No Labels, effective immediately. Today, Bryant issued the following statement:

"When I agreed to serve as National Vice Chair of No Labels I did so in order to help advance our shared values – specifically to advocate for bipartisan legislation supporting access to financial literacy for all Americans, which I believe is a civil rights issue for this generation and essential for the freedom and well-being of all citizens in this country.

Over the past four months, we have worked together on this issue and succeeded in making financial literacy legislation a part of No Labels' policy priorities. I am grateful to the dedicated efforts of Dr. Benjamin Chavis, Tish Bazil and the leadership of No Labels in accomplishing this goal.

My work with No Labels is now complete, and I am resigning from my position in order to turn my full attention to representing and advocating for the underserved on the policy side in my capacity as Chairman and CEO of Operation HOPE.

With Operation HOPE, I fully intend to work tirelessly to advance bipartisan legislation to help solidify financial literacy access into law and will continue to work with members of Congress, including the Problem Solvers Caucus."

About Operation HOPE, Inc.

Since 1992, Operation HOPE has steadfastly advanced America from civil rights to "Silver Rights," empowering millions of low and moderate-income youth and adults across the nation through its visionary community uplift model, HOPE Inside. Lauded as the Innovator of the Year by American Banker magazine, Operation HOPE has impacted over 4 million individuals and facilitated over $4 billion in economic activity within disenfranchised communities. This transformative approach has converted check-cashing customers into banking clients, renters into homeowners, small business dreamers into successful owners, minimum wage workers into living wage consumers, and uncertain disaster victims into financially empowered survivors. Recognized with Fast Company's World Changing Ideas Award for fostering entrepreneurship, and honored with the prestigious 4-star charity rating for fiscal management and commitment to transparency and accountability by Charity Navigator, Operation HOPE continues to level the economic playing field for underserved Americans. Recently, HOPE launched The 1865 Project, an initiative designed to drive economic equity. For more information: OperationHOPE.org. Join the conversation on social media at @operationhope.

About No Labels

No Labels is a national movement of common-sense Americans pushing our leaders together to solve our country's biggest problems. To learn more about No Labels, visit NoLabels.org and follow No Labels on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok.

