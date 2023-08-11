The Z Zurich Foundation Makes Four-Year Commitment to Bring Financial Literacy to Elementary Students Across the U.S. Through Junior Achievement

The Z Zurich Foundation Makes Four-Year Commitment to Bring Financial Literacy to Elementary Students Across the U.S. Through Junior Achievement

Announcement Coincides with International Youth Day (August 12) and Z Zurich Foundation's Support of Global Youth

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Junior Achievement USA (JA) announced today a four-year commitment from the Z Zurich Foundation to update its K-5 curriculum. Through this collaboration, the curriculum, which has a strong emphasis on financial literacy, will be redesigned with enhanced digital components and to be more reflective of the communities Junior Achievement serves. The announcement coincides with International Youth Day on August 12 in recognition of the Z Zurich Foundation's commitment to JA programs around the world, including in Spain, Italy, the United States, Canada, Indonesia and several countries in Africa.

Research by educators in the K-5 grades has repeatedly demonstrated the cumulative value of introducing and reinforcing financial literacy, career and entrepreneurship topics to young students as a foundation for more focused and specific lessons in later years. Introducing learning opportunities with real-world topics and skills allows students to practice and apply creative thinking and problem solving at an early age, providing the building blocks for developing the self-esteem and self-sufficiency needed to pursue more rigorous academic and real-world challenges. The K-5 curriculum redesign focuses on prevention and intervention at the earliest stages and provides programming to address systemic challenges caused by a lack of financial literacy.

"Financial literacy education in elementary school establishes a basis for greater financial capability later in life," said Jack E. Kosakowski, President & CEO of Junior Achievement USA. "With the Z Zurich Foundation's support, our redesigned K-5 learning experiences will have even greater impact on millions of young people each year."

The collaboration between the Z Zurich Foundation and Junior Achievement USA, supported by Zurich North America, will focus on the following objectives:

Contribute to filling gaps in U.S. school system approaches to financial literacy education for young learners.

Redesign K-5 curriculum to be more accessible and reflective of the communities Junior Achievement serves, including enhanced digital elements.

Engage Zurich North America employees through in-person and virtual volunteerism in 8–10 geographic locations in the U.S.

"This four-year program with Junior Achievement USA is a significant opportunity to support proven and sustainable system change solutions in youth empowerment through financial literacy. The prevention aspect of this program enables us to equip young people with the tools and resources to thrive and reach their full potential. Our joint ambition with Junior Achievement USA and Zurich North America for this grant is to impact millions of American students, as well as thousands of educators and Zurich North America volunteers," said Gregory Renand, Head of the Z Zurich Foundation. "We are very proud of this new collaboration, building on impactful programs we have already built with Junior Achievement around the world."

Many Zurich North America employees are already active JA supporters, and this new collaboration will expand the organization's volunteer efforts. "We are so pleased to be part of this commitment to Junior Achievement USA," said Brian Winters, Head of National Accounts Broker Execution, U.S. National Accounts at Zurich North America. "Zurich North America employees are eager to volunteer and support JA efforts to foster work-readiness, entrepreneurship and financial literacy skills. This amazing organization inspires students to dream big and reach their potential, and we're proud to support programming enhancements that will help make an even greater impact on students."

About Junior Achievement USA®

Junior Achievement is the world's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches more than 3.3 million students per year in 102 markets across the United States as part of 12.5 million students served by operations in more than 100 other countries worldwide. Junior Achievement USA is a member of JA Worldwide. For more information, visit www.ja.org.

About Z Zurich Foundation

The Z Zurich Foundation works alongside Zurich Insurance Group employees and other stakeholders as well as with governments and NGOs in pursuit of a future where people can thrive in the face of increasing climate hazards, where those of us feeling the stresses of life are empowered to speak up, and where the marginalized in our society can reach their full potential.

The Z Zurich Foundation is a Swiss-based charitable foundation established by members of the Zurich Insurance Group. It is the main vehicle by which Zurich Insurance Group delivers on its global community investment strategy.

Visit the Z Zurich Foundation's website to learn more about its work: https://zurich.foundation. Follow Z Zurich Foundation on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

About Zurich North America

Zurich North America is one of the largest providers of insurance solutions and services to businesses and individuals. Our customers represent industries ranging from agriculture to technology. Zurich North America is part of Zurich Insurance Group, a leading multi-line insurer serving people and businesses in more than 210 countries and territories. Founded 150 years ago, Zurich is transforming insurance. In addition to providing insurance protection, Zurich is increasingly offering prevention services such as those that promote wellbeing and enhance climate resilience.

Reflecting its purpose to "create a brighter future together," Zurich aspires to be one of the most responsible and impactful businesses in the world. It is targeting net-zero emissions by 2050 and has the highest-possible ESG rating from MSCI. In 2020, Zurich launched the Zurich Forest project to support reforestation and biodiversity restoration in Brazil.

The Group has about 56,000 employees and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (ZURN), is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and has a level I American Depositary Receipt (ZURVY) program, which is traded over-the-counter on OTCQX. Further information is available at www.zurich.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Junior Achievement USA