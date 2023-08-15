ACAMS LATAM Assembly Tackles Cyber Threats, Sanctions, Compliance Cultures and More

Upcoming conference to outline the latest risks and opportunities in the AFC space

WASHINGTON, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ACAMS, a leading international membership organization for anti-financial crime (AFC) professionals, is pleased to announce the LATAM Assembly 2023, a special two-day conference focusing on strategies to mitigate compliance risks and investigate criminals engaged in illicit-finance schemes in Latin America. The event, which features more than 60 experts, will be hosted in the Dominican Republic beginning on Aug. 29.

Under the theme "Fostering a Culture of Compliance in Latin America," the Assembly will offer guidance on an array of issues, including deploying AI to reduce money-laundering risks, adopting compliance plans to fight cyberterrorism, and understanding regulatory priorities on digital banking and cryptoassets.

Highlights include:

A keynote address by Gustavo Elhim Vega Ruvalcaba , Deputy Executive Secretary, GAFILAT , and special presentation by Meliton Cordero , Special Agent Advisor, Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S. Embassy in the Dominican Republic

"Regulatory Fireside Chat: Recent Trends and Challenges in Latin America " with speakers Alejandro Fernández, Superintendent, Superintendency of Banks of the Dominican Republic , and Rodrigo Kibsaim Garcia Romo, General Director, National Banking and Securities Commission of Mexico



Attendees can also participate in networking sessions to help bridge the public-private sector divide, elevate women in AFC compliance, strengthen ties between the FinTech and crypto communities, and convene professionals from non-bank institutions.

"The LATAM Assembly brings together some of the region's best financial crime fighters to discuss what we need to prepare for and how we can do better," said ACAMS CEO Scott Liles. "We've created a platform for open and honest dialogue between public- and private-sector entities in the AFC space."

