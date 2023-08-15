Dayspring Behavioral Health Joins ARC Health

BEACHWOOD, Ohio, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ARC Health, a Thurston Group portfolio company has announced the acquisition of Dayspring Behavioral Health (DBH), a well-established mental health practice with four locations throughout the Seattle metroplex.

Founded in 2012 by Dr. Amy Ford, DBH has emerged as a leading force in mental health practice, offering comprehensive counseling services and specialized pediatric neuropsychological assessments. The practice has forged strong ties with local doctoral and master's programs, providing valuable opportunities for internships and fellowships, solidifying its reputation as a distinguished training clinic. Renowned for its commitment to quality mental health care, DBH places a special emphasis on children and family care. The practice's enduring success can be attributed to its patient and provider centric approach.

Ford expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership with ARC Health. She stated, "Dayspring's core values, mission, and objectives harmonize seamlessly with the ARC Healthcare partnership model. Our shared mission is to deliver top-tier services to the community, enhance accessibility, and prioritize the well-being of our employees. I deeply value their approach, as they seek not to alter us but to foster growth and advancement through their invaluable resources and expertise."

As DBH extends its grasp and cements its legacy as a venerated mental health provider group, the alliance with ARC Health fortifies their unwavering commitment to accessibility and care. The partnership aims to raise the bar for mental health services, fostering positive transformations in the well-being of those seeking solace and support.

Vince Morra, CEO of ARC Health, affirmed, "Through our partnership with Dayspring, we exemplify our commitment to the well-being of patients and the empowerment of mental health professionals. Together, we can pave the way for a brighter future in the realm of healthcare."

About ARC Health

ARC Health is a premier group of mental healthcare practices who have come together as partners while maintaining their individual identities. Their forward-thinking and supportive partnership of mental healthcare providers is geared toward increasing success via a collaborative network. The ARC Health business model is pioneering the space with a unified, provider-centric approach that reinforces clinical autonomy while also joining together as equity-owning partners.

About Thurston Group

Thurston Group is a private equity firm that focuses on building industry-leading companies in the healthcare and related business services sectors. Thurston has an extensive track record of partnering with physicians and building fast-growing healthcare businesses, including ARC Health, Smile Doctors, US Endo Partners, US Oral Surgery Management, South Georgia Dental Management, Gen4 Dental Partners, Options Medical Weight Loss, and U.S. Orthopedic Partners. Over its 37-year history, Thurston Group has returned more than $4B of invested capital.

