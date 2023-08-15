dōTERRA Organizes Disaster Relief Fundraiser for Lahaina, Maui Fires

dōTERRA Healing Hands Foundation will match every dollar raised for Maui fires up to $100,000

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- dōTERRA, through its dōTERRA Healing Hands Foundation®, has organized the Mālama Maui - Disaster Relief Fund in response to wildfires that have destroyed the historic town of Lahaina, Maui. Join us in supporting those who have been displaced by providing emergency necessities, supplies, and accommodations, as well as in rebuilding Lahaina and other affected communities.

To support, donate to the dōTERRA Healing Hands Mālama Maui - Disaster Relief Fund. *

dōTERRA is matching every dollar raised through the above dōTERRA Healing Hands link up to $100,000. As always, 100% of donations go directly to aid because dōTERRA International, LLC covers the operating costs of the foundation.

With a fundraising goal of $100,000, plus dōTERRA's generous match, up to $200,000 could be raised to directly support nonprofit organizations in Maui that help lift and provide aid to those affected by this tragedy.

"Our hearts and prayers are with all those who have been impacted by the devastation in Hawaii," said Missy Larsen, Vice President of Philanthropy and Community Impact at dōTERRA. "Honoring mālama, dōTERRA Healing Hands® responded quickly with emergency supplies and will continue to support Maui. We invite all to join us as we engage in the rebuilding of this beautiful community and island gem."

In addition to the match, dōTERRA Healing Hands and Wellness Advocate leaders (doTERRA's independent distributors) have been working together to partner with organizations on the ground to identify and meet immediate and future needs of those affected. Within a day, dōTERRA Healing Hands expedited 4,500 Emergency Relief Hygiene Kits to the area to be distributed by local Wellness Advocates and will continue to send these kits as relief efforts persist on Maui.

Jake Reis, dōTERRA's Pacific Region-Business Development Director, also a native Hawaiian born and raised in Nānākuli O'ahu, commented, "We send our aloha, our prayers, and all of our support to the people and ohana in Maui. We are working to determine how we may best serve your needs and provide relief in every way we are equipped. One of the greatest ways we all can help is by donating to the dōTERRA Healing Hands match program or purchasing hygiene kits to help support urgent basic needs. Thank you for your desire to partner and serve alongside us. I know every effort makes a significant difference!"

Purchase Relief Hygiene Kits here. Your purchase will make an impact on individuals affected by this and future disasters, by replenishing dōTERRA's hygiene kit supply.

About dōTERRA

dōTERRA International is an integrative health and wellness company and the world leader in the global aromatherapy and essential oils market. dōTERRA sources, tests, manufactures, and distributes CPTG Certified Pure Tested Grade® essential oils and essential oil products to over 10 million Wellness Advocates and customers. Through industry-leading, responsible sourcing practices, dōTERRA maintains the highest levels of quality, purity, and sustainability, partnering with local growers around the world through Cō-Impact Sourcing®. Like and follow dōTERRA on Facebook and Instagram and learn more at www.doterra.com.

*About the dōTERRA Healing Hands Foundation

The dōTERRA Healing Hands Foundation, a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, offers resources and tools to global sourcing communities and charitable organizations supporting self-reliance, healthcare, education, sanitation, and the fight against human trafficking. To learn more about the dōTERRA Healing Hand Foundation, including how to donate, visit www.doterrahealinghands.org.

