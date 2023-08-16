Free Homemade Cooking Class Sponsored by Veal.org

Learn how to cook Creamy Chipotle Shells on August 24th

ROME, N.Y., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veal, Discover Delicious is proud to partner with HomemadeCooking.com to offer consumers free livestream cooking classes. Launched in 2020 by Chef Joel Gamoran, Homemade quickly became the go-to source for at-home culinary learning. With studios located in Seattle, Washington, the Homemade team taught over 550,000 students across the globe in 2022.

Comforting creamy shells, delicious ground veal, fresh corn, and basil bring the summer sunshine freshness.

Join Veal, Discover Delicious on August 24, 2023, to live stream how to cook Creamy Chipotle Shells. Late summer has all the golden toasty vibes we want to hang on to, and autumn begins to whisper in our ear. This recipe celebrates both seasons, with comforting creamy shells, and fresh corn and basil bring the summer sunshine freshness. Make this dish on a Sunday and enjoy the delicious leftovers all week!

Click here to register for the Homemade cooking class on August 24th. Veal, Discover Delicious is Funded by Beef Farmers and Ranchers. To learn more about the veal industry or to search for veal recipes, visit veal.org.

About The Beef Checkoff:

The Beef Checkoff was established as part of the 1985 Farm Bill. The checkoff assesses $1 per head on the sale of live domestic and imported cattle, in addition to a comparable assessment on imported beef and beef products. States may retain up to 50 cents on the dollar and forward the other 50 cents per head to the Cattlemen's Beef Promotion and Research Board, which administers the national checkoff program, subject to USDA approval.

