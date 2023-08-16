Gree Recalls 1.56 Million Dehumidifiers Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Reports of At Least 23 Fires

Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 9:48 AM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago

WASHINGTON, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is an independent federal agency created by...
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is an independent federal agency created by Congress in 1973 and charged with protecting the American public from unreasonable risks of serious injury or death from more than 15,000 types of consumer products under the agency's jurisdiction. To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury, call the CPSC hotline at 1-800-638-2772, or visit http://www.saferproducts.gov. Further recall information is available at http://www.cpsc.gov. (PRNewsfoto/U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)(PRNewswire)

Recall Summary

Name of Product: Dehumidifiers

Hazard: The dehumidifiers can overheat, smoke, and catch fire, posing fire and burn hazards to consumers.

Remedy: Refund

Consumers should immediately stop use, unplug the dehumidifiers, and contact Gree to receive a refund.

Consumer Contact: Visit https://global.gree.com/usa/channels/840.html to sign up for the waitlist. You will be contacted in 6-8 weeks with information on how to register for the recall.

Recall Details

Units: About 1.56 million

Description: This recall involves 42 models of dehumidifiers with brand names Kenmore, GE, SoleusAir, Norpole and Seabreeze, manufactured between January 2011 and February 2014. The recalled model numbers are listed below.

Kenmore

Model number

Capacity

407.53530310

30-pint

407.53550310

50-pint

407.53570310

70-pint

407.53571310

70-pint


GE

Model number

Capacity

ADEH50LPQ1

50-pint

ADEH50LQQ1

50-pint

ADEH50LRL1

50-pint

ADEL30LRQ1

30-pint

ADEL50LRL1

50-pint

ADEL70LRL1

70-pint

ADER30LPQ1

30-pint

ADER30LQQ1

30-pint

ADER40LPQ1

40-pint

ADER40LQQ1

40-pint

ADER50LPQ1

50-pint

ADER50LQQ1

50-pint

ADER50LRL1

50-pint

ADER50LSL1 (with date code 01/14)

50-pint

ADER65LPQ1

65-pint

ADER65LQQ1

65-pint

ADER70LRL1

70-pint

ADEW30LPQ1

30-pint

ADEW30LQQ1

30-pint

ADEW50LPQ1

50-pint

ADEW50LQQ1

50-pint

ADEW50LRL1

50-pint

ADEW65LPQ1

65-pint

ADEW65LQQ1

65-pint

ADEW70LRL1

70-pint


SoleusAir

Model number

Capacity

GL-DEH-45F-2Q3

45-pint

GL-DEH-70EIP-6L3

70-pint

GL-DEH-70F-2L3

70-pint

GM-DEH-30M-1Q3

30-pint

GM-DEH-45-1Q3

45-pint

GM-DEH-70-1L3

70-pint

SG-DEH-25-4

25-pint

SG-DEH-30E-1Q3

30-pint

SG-DEH-45E-1Q3

45-pint

SG-DEH-70E-1L3

70-pint

SG-DEH-70E-2L3

70-pint


Seabreeze

DH470SB

70-pint


Norpole

NPDH30PG-1

30-pint

The brand name and pint capacity are printed on the back, front, or side of the dehumidifier.  The model number and date code are printed on a sticker on the back, front, or side of the unit.  The dehumidifiers are white, beige, gray or black plastic and measure between 19 and 24 inches tall, 13 and 15 inches wide, and 9 and 11 inches deep.

Incidents/Injuries: Gree has received reports of at least 23 fires, 688 incidents of overheating, and $168,000 in property damage with the recalled dehumidifiers.

Sold At: Home Depot, Lowe's, Menards, Sam's Club, Sears, Walmart and other stores nationwide, starting in 2011 through 2014 for between $110 and $400.

Manufacturer: Gree Electric Appliances, Inc. of Zhuhai

Distributors:  GE Appliances of Louisville, KY; Gree USA Sales Ltd., of City of Industry, Calif.; IRP, of Pineville, N.C.; MC Appliance Corp. of Wood Dale, Ill.; and MJC America Ltd. dba Soleus International Inc., of Walnut, Calif.

Manufactured in: China

Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic.  Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

About the U.S. CPSC
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.

Release Number: 23-262

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gree-recalls-1-56-million-dehumidifiers-due-to-fire-and-burn-hazards-reports-of-at-least-23-fires-301902681.html

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.