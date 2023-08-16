Opptly Named a "Market Leader" in Ardent Partners' 2023 Digital Staffing Technology Advisor Report

Opptly ranked highest for "Solution Strength," a category that assesses a company's technological capability, and was recognized for revolutionizing talent acquisition.

HOUSTON, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Opptly, an AI leader and direct sourcing pioneer, is proud to announce it has been named a "Market Leader" as part of Ardent Partners' 2023 Digital Staffing Technology Advisor Report. Ardent's annual research report is designed to help business leaders navigate the enterprise talent technology and solution landscape.

Opptly's proprietary AI platform was designed to take today's workforce strategies to sophisticated new heights, delivering unrivaled speed and accuracy of talent matches while also modernizing the experience for hiring companies, curators, and job seekers. Evaluated against other digital staffing and direct sourcing technology providers across the competitive solutions landscape, Opptly was ranked highest for "Solution Strength." This category assesses a company's technological capability and depth of functionality to support a wide range of workforce solutions, such as talent engagement, talent community development, direct sourcing, talent-matching, and more.

Ardent pinpointed several of Opptly's key strengths. Notably, Opptly boasts a unique AI platform that learns solely from aggregated workforce data such as skills, job roles, descriptions, and candidate profiles, delivering the industry's most robust skills-matching capability. At the same time, Opptly's talent communities provide rapid access to talent while also enhancing established private, branded talent communities. Opptly's flexible integration hub simplifies the process of embedding direct sourcing into existing infrastructure, enhancing efficiency through seamless technology integration.

"We are honored to receive this outstanding level of recognition as a 'Market Leader' from Ardent Partners," said Lori Hock, CEO of Opptly. "In what seems like a new dawn of AI for all things, Opptly has been deeply entrenched for nearly a decade, seeding and training our AI on a wealth of data exclusively in the workforce domain. Our proprietary AI drives enhanced efficiency, accuracy, and speed, supporting our mission to remove the friction between talent and work. Ardent Partners' recognition is important validation that Opptly is realizing our goal of using AI to effect positive change in the workforce industry."

"Opptly's AI-driven platform is a pure reflection of Future of Work innovation," said Christopher J. Dwyer, SVP of Research at Ardent Partners and author of the new study. "Their solution optimizes the utilization of artificial intelligence in talent acquisition and direct sourcing, and will continue to be a best-in-class offering as the business arena continues to shift in the years ahead."

