Shargeek rebrands to SHARGE, and Pre-launches ICEMAG Magnetic Power Bank

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shargeek, the global charging tech company, announced its rebranding to SHARGE, effective from late August 2023. This strategic rebranding is the result of a comprehensive global brand strategy, aiming to deliver a more succinct and impactful representation of the brand's values and offerings.

The transition to SHARGE reflects the brand's commitment to remaining at the forefront of cutting-edge technology and design. The new name encapsulates the essence of what the brand stands for - efficiency, power, and precision. While the name may change, the core principles that have defined Shargeek remain unwavering. Impeccable design, a commitment to a trendy lifestyle, and a dedication to pioneering technology will continue to be the cornerstones of SHARGE's mission.

Shargeek enthusiasts need not worry, as Shargeek will be the series name for premium power bank products, such Storm² and Storm² slim, with the same quality and performance that customers have come to expect, under the SHARGE umbrella.

The rebranding process will be executed with updates to global branding and logos across the SHARGE official website, social media platforms, and official website gradually rolling out starting from late August 2023. Over the course of the next six months, offline channel materials will also make the transition to the SHARGE brand, ensuring a consistent and unified identity across all touchpoints.

SHARGE also pre-launched ICEMAG magnetic power bank today. It features transparent design, active cooling, 10,000mAh with 20W max output, and more. Read more here.

About SHARGE

Founded in 2020, SHARGE is a leading innovator in the power supply industry. Products including Shargeek 100, Starship Seer, and Retro 67 enjoy widespread acclaim for their cutting-edge design. With global user satisfaction over 98%, SHARGE has become the #1 selling brand in the $200 price range for power supply products on Amazon US.

Going forward, SHARGE will keep dedicated to personal & outdoor power solutions, high-power fast charging technology, and other premium & advanced tech products, aiming to be a pioneer on the path to carbon neutrality and sustainable future.

For more information about SHARGE, please visit the official website at www.sharge.com or follow on Instagram and Twitter .

