Bosch Power Tools Helps Build Homes in Tampa's Curiosity Creek Neighborhood

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of the Bosch Power Tools team from across the country came together at a Habitat for Humanity of Hillsborough County home site in Curiosity Creek in the Tampa, Florida area to install new windows and doors, supporting the project's next wave of building. This volunteer event kicked off the brand's partnership with the Habitat for Humanity of Hillsborough County team, reinforcing Bosch's commitment to invest in the Tampa community. Using a selection of donated 18V cordless power tools and accessories, Bosch helped move the needle towards reaching Habitat for Humanity's goal of building 25 new homes in the Tampa area by 2024.

"The Bosch team was pleased to provide Habitat for Humanity of Hillsborough County with Bosch 18V cordless tools to not only help with this home build project, but also to help continue to build more affordable housing in the area," said Teresa Sabatino, Director of Brand Marketing Power Tools North America.

In April, Bosch Power Tools began its community engagement efforts in the Tampa area, announcing partnerships with the local Tampa Bay Rays and Rowdies teams. Now, with the brand's latest Hillsborough Habitat alliance, Bosch is continuing to build relationships with local trades workers, by making impactful investments to further development in the Tampa community.

"Our team at Hillsborough Habitat is pleased to welcome Bosch Power Tools into our family of partners, as we work together to extend homeownership opportunities for those who are underserved in our Tampa community," said Tina Forcier, CEO at Habitat for Humanity of Hillsborough County. "From the generous cordless tool donation to the volunteer hours that the Bosch team provided, every bit helps to advance our mission of improving the housing conditions within our area. We look forward to using the new Bosch 18V tools to build 25 new strong, sturdy homes in the Curiosity Creek neighborhood in the months to come."

Having established a presence in North America in 1906, today the Bosch Group employs nearly 37,000 associates in more than 100 locations in the region (as of Dec. 31, 2022). According to preliminary 2022 figures, Bosch generated consolidated sales of $15 billion in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. For more information visit www.bosch.us, www.bosch.ca and www.bosch.mx.

The Bosch Group is a leading global supplier of technology and services. It employs roughly 420,000 associates worldwide (as of Dec. 31, 2022). The company generated sales of $93.1 billion in 2022. Its operations are divided into four business sectors: Mobility Solutions, Industrial Technology, Consumer Goods, and Energy and Building Technology. As a leading IoT provider, Bosch offers innovative solutions for smart homes, Industry 4.0, and connected mobility. Bosch is pursuing a vision of mobility that is sustainable, safe, and exciting. It uses its expertise in sensor technology, software, and services, as well as its own IoT cloud, to offer its customers connected, cross-domain solutions from a single source. The Bosch Group's strategic objective is to facilitate connected living with products and solutions that either contain artificial intelligence (AI) or have been developed or manufactured with its help. Bosch improves quality of life worldwide with products and services that are innovative and spark enthusiasm. In short, Bosch creates technology that is "Invented for life." The Bosch Group comprises Robert Bosch GmbH and its roughly 440 subsidiary and regional companies in some 60 countries. Including sales and service partners, Bosch's global manufacturing, engineering, and sales network covers nearly every country in the world. The basis for the company's future growth is its innovative strength. At 128 locations across the globe, Bosch employs roughly 84,800 associates in research and development, of which more than 44,000 are software engineers. In North America, Bosch employs approximately 3,500 associates in research and development.

Habitat for Humanity of Hillsborough County became an affiliate in 1987 and is part of a global, nonprofit housing organization founded and operated on Christian principles. Habitat Hillsborough is dedicated to eliminating substandard housing locally through constructing and preserving homes; by advocating for fair and just housing policies; and by providing training and access to resources to help families improve their housing conditions. In addition, they serve homeowners through their home preservation program.

