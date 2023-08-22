Sofidel America Unveils Nicky Elite Brand with New Mascot

HORSHAM, Penn. , Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sofidel , a leading global provider of paper for hygienic and domestic use, announced that its Nicky brand, well-known across Europe, is available to U.S. consumers. Nicky Elite is the first-ever household paper product range produced in the United States to be made with sustainable paper packaging.

"Nicky Elite is the first household paper brand made in the U.S. that uses renewable, recyclable and biodegradable paper packaging," said Fabio Vitali, VP of Marketing, Sofidel America. "The innovative paper packaging enables consumers to conveniently recycle the packaging using their local curbside recycling scheme. It further demonstrates our commitment to developing sustainable paper products and reducing consumption of single-use plastic."

Nicky Elite's mascot, Shelly, is a turtle that reminds consumers of the importance of reducing plastic waste to help protect marine wildlife. Shelly is featured on the packaging and will be used to promote the brand on social media and in stores across the U.S.

Sofidel has been recognized in the top 1% of companies by Ecovadis for sustainability in the tissue industry. It was also named #1 in the Household Products category for lowest ESG risk by Morningstar Sustainalytics.

"Nicky Elite's product quality is fantastic too – they're soft, absorbent and provide maximum comfort," said Giorgia Giove, Marketing Manager, Sofidel. "Sustainability is at the heart of our mission and products. Check out Shelly the Turtle on our social media channels to learn more about our efforts to help protect marine wildlife and habitats without sacrificing ultra-premium quality."

Nicky Elite can be purchased online through Amazon, Instacart or a growing network of stores throughout the U.S. For more information, visit www.nicky.us.

Contact us at nickyUSA@sofidel.com for distribution opportunities and to learn more about the Nicky Elite range of products.

About The Sofidel Group

The Sofidel Group, a privately held company, is a world leader in the manufacture of paper for hygienic and domestic use. Founded in 1966, the Group has subsidiaries in 13 countries – Italy, Spain, the UK, France, Belgium, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Hungary, Greece, Romania, and the USA - with more than 6,800 employees. A member of the UN Global Compact, the Sofidel Group considers sustainability a strategic imperative and is committed to promoting sustainable development. For more information, visit www.sofidel.com .

