TCL Wins Three Prestigious 2023-2024 EISA Awards, Including EISA Home Theatre Mini LED TV

Outstanding accolades solidify TCL's position at the forefront of innovative display technology.

PARIS, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL, a world's top two TV brand and top one 98-inch TV brand, today announces exceptional honors obtained at the EISA Awards. Recognized as Europe's foremost authority on audio-visual innovation, the Expert Imaging and Sound Association (EISA) has awarded TCL three distinguished awards, recognizing TCL's dedication to pushing the boundaries of display technology.

For its breakthrough proprietary technology, TCL was awarded "EISA HOME THEATRE MINI LED TV 2023-2024" for the TCL QD-Mini LED 4K TV 65C845, acknowledging its superior performance when it comes to best Home Cinema experience. Additionally, TCL excels in the QLED category, with two TVs receiving prized accolades: The TCL QLED TV 55C745 was recognized for its exceptional game play enhancements, as the "EISA GAMING TV" while the TCL QLED TV 98C735 was outstanding in the XL screen category, taking the title of "EISA GIANT TV 2023-2024".

TCL QD-Mini LED 4K TV 65C845 -- EISA "HOME THEATRE MINI LED TV 2023-2024"

Setting the industry benchmark for Mini LED, EISA's image and sound experts awarded the TCL 65C845 "BEST HOME THEATRE MINI LED TV 2023-2024", consolidating TCL's position as a pioneer of display technology.

TCL continues to extend the performance of Mini LED technology, the C845 series this year doubling the zones and upgrading the LEDs, along with a host of other tweaks for results that rival OLED panels and in some key areas outperform them. - EISA judges said.

Notably, the TCL 65C845 offers impressive brightness, exceeding 2000-nit peaks during HDR playback, with full-white levels of 800 nits. This TV is perfect for movie enthusiasts and gamers, fully compatible with the latest-generation consoles.

The TCL 65C845 comes packed with features, including Google TV, an Onkyo-designed speaker system, and IMAX Enhanced certification.

This TV sets the bar for outstanding audio-visual quality and software function, ensuring excellent performance across any given user scenario. It is powered by the AiPQ Processor 3.0, delivering outstanding visuals. Additionally, with Game Master 2.0, HDMI 2.1, ALLM, 144Hz VRR, FreeSync Premium Pro, TCL Game bar, 240Hz Game Accelerator, and support for the latest HDR formats (HDR10+, HLG, Dolby Vision, Dolby Vision IQ), this Mini LED TV is the ultimate choice for enjoying HDR movies, sports, games, and more.

TCL QLED 4K TV 55C745 -- EISA "GAMING TV 2023-2024"

The TCL QLED 4K TV 55C745 is the ultimate TV for gaming on the latest generation of consoles and PCs. In fact, it combines QLED spectacular colors, Full Array Local Dimming contrast and peak brightness with all the latest gaming features. With Game Master 2.0, HDMI 2.1, ALLM, 144Hz VRR, FreeSync Premium Pro, TCL Game bar, 240Hz Game Accelerator, this TV boosts gaming experience to the next level.

Thanks to that the TCL 55C745 can adapt to any game source. Coupled with AMD FreeSync technology promising seamless, artifact-free gameplay at almost any frame rate, users can expect the next breakthrough in PC and console gaming.

This TV is not just for gamers: its colour handling, brightness, HDR abilities and full-array local dimming translate into a dynamic movie performance, while the Google TV interface brings streaming apps and voice control. However you plan to use it, the 55C745 is superb value for money. - EISA jury said.

With the capacity to support multi HDR formats such as HDR10+, HLG and Dolby Vision IQ, this QLED TV is the ultimate choice for everyone who expects the highest quality at a reasonable price.

TCL QLED TV 98C735 -- EISA "GIANT TV 2023-2024"

After winning the "BEST BUY LCD TV 2022-2023" award for its 55" model last year, TCL's QLED TV C735 returns with another victory for its impressive XL offering, as the 98" TCL C735, which earned the title of "GIANT TV 2023-2024". TCL, the leading brand in 98" screens, showcases the immense power of large screens to deliver a fully immersive home entertainment experience, bringing real cinema into your home. The TCL 98C735, a superior QLED 4K entertainment center, boasts Google TV integration and exceptional video gaming performance. Its visuals are further enhanced by Dolby Vision IQ, featuring advanced color expression, increased contrast, and boosted brightness levels. The cinema-grade Onkyo sound system, combined with Dolby Atmos, places sound in a multi-dimensional space, putting users in the middle of their favorite sports, TV shows, movies, or video game.

For those seeking to turn a living room into a home cinema with larger-than-life images, TCL's 98C735 is the answer. A 98-inch TV with Mini LED backlight and Quantum Dot panel technology, its wall-filling pictures combine deep blacks with excellent shadow detail and deliver stunning highlights thanks to impressive peak brightness and local dimming - EISA judges said.

Whether in HDR10, HDR10+, or Dolby Vision IQ, HDR movies impress with vibrant colors. The wide viewing angle and excellent anti-reflection ability ensure a cinematic experience for a large audience.

Moreover, the TCL 98C735 offers full gaming compatibility for high-end consoles and PCs, making it an all-around performer. With Google TV integration and a budget-friendly price, this giant-sized screen is an irresistible option for entertainment enthusiasts seeking an extraordinary home theater experience.

These exceptional EISA winners and more are now available in global markets[1]. Stay tuned for more updates on TCL's award-winning innovation in the coming months.

[1] Specifications, applications, services and contents may vary per country or region.

