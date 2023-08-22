Thrive Aviation Adds Factory-Delivered Phenom 300E in Partnership with Christopher B. Munday, Munday Aviation LLC

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thrive Aviation proudly announces the addition of a new, factory-delivered Phenom 300E to its charter fleet. The class-leading aircraft, celebrated for its innovative design and outstanding performance, has been incorporated into the fleet under a collaborative management partnership with aircraft owner, Christopher B. Munday, Munday Aviation LLC.

The inclusion of the Phenom 300E and newly introduced management structure further diversifies Thrive's product portfolio as the operator continues to experience growing demand. Moreover, it exemplifies Thrive's mission to foster a more harmonious private aviation ecosystem, bridging operators, aircraft owners, and the charter market. This alliance not only enhances Thrive's position as a top-rated service provider but also showcases its vision for a more integrated and streamlined aviation future.

Rickey Oswald, Senior Vice President of Fleet Management at Thrive, expressed his enthusiasm: "Thrive Aviation is poised to redefine the very essence of the aircraft ownership experience. This Phenom 300E is not just another aircraft in our managed fleet; it's an embodiment of Thrive's commitment to crafting elevated experiences that transcend the expectations of our clients. The addition of Mr. Munday's Phenom 300E to Thrive's managed fleet inaugurates our innovative and transparent aircraft management framework--An architecture that is built upon Thrive Aviation's renowned reputation for safety, performance, optimization, and client experience."

Christopher B. Munday, as the aircraft owner and collaborative partner, shared insights into his decision to partner with Thrive. "Thrive's innovation and focus on quality and excellence, along with their best-in-class systems and world-renowned Management team make them the perfect Partner for us in this exciting new venture."

A paragon in the light jet category, the Phenom 300E showcases superior speed, expansive range, and lavish amenities. Its debut into Thrive Aviation's charter fleet promises to further elevate Thrive's esteemed reputation for luxury and operational efficiency.

About Thrive Aviation

Thrive Aviation is a U.S. owned and globally operated curator of private aviation services, recognized as one of the Nation's Top 20 charter operators. Thrive's innovative aircraft and fleet management strategy has fueled its ability to provide bespoke asset-management, superior service, and elevated flight experiences for its guests and partners around the world. With corporate headquarters in Henderson, Nevada's exclusive Green Valley Corporate Center, the operator serves the North American and global markets from its operational base in Las Vegas, NV. Thrive Aviation's owned/operated and managed fleets of light, super-mid, large cabin, and ultra-long-range aircraft have steadily emerged as some of the industry's most coveted aircraft.

