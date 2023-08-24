Bob Arvin has joined NewRoad as a Strategic Advisor

BENTONVILLE, Ark., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NewRoad Capital Partners, a Northwest Arkansas-based growth equity firm that invests in supply chain and logistics, retail, and marketing technology companies, is pleased to announce that Bob Arvin has joined the team as a Strategic Advisor. Bob joins a growing team of NewRoad operating professionals, which includes six operating partners and eight strategic advisors.

NewRoad Partner, Tracy Black, said, "I am excited to have Bob join our strategic advisor team. He will bring a fresh perspective to how we think about reverse logistics and the sustainability needs of the industry."

Bob Arvin, former Divisional Vice President of Supply Chain at Walmart, has over 45 years of leadership and supply chain experience. During his 40+ years at Walmart, Bob's assignments spanned strategy, engineering, building design, network design, and operational responsibility for many of the logistics functions at Walmart. He formed the first Industrial Engineering team at Walmart, which designed and installed many of the productivity-enhancing processes used in Logistics today. His operations experience encompasses both ambient & refrigerated distribution, grocery transportation, e-commerce fulfillment, apparel, shoe & jewelry operations, sustainability, and customer returns.

Bob spent the last nine years redefining the returns model at Walmart to extract greater value from customer returns. He was influential in changing vendor agreements, improving store processes, and providing clarity to senior management about the cost of product returns. He also established electronic refurbishment programs and developed resale channels, including B2C websites, auction platforms, and B2B programs. Bob also spearheaded the development of sustainability programs to divert plastics and other materials in the returns channel from landfills to new products. Bob is a past Board Advisor to the Reverse Logistics Association.

Bob holds a Master's Degree in Operations Management from the University of Arkansas, where he received the Distinguished Alumni Award from the College of Engineering in 2018. He also earned a BSOM, summa cum laude, from John Brown University.

Arvin stated, "I am humbled to be joining the extremely talented group at NewRoad Capital. They are all recognized as industry leaders in their fields and bring exceptional experience, knowledge, and thought leadership in support of the NewRoad mission. It's exciting to join such an accomplished team that adds value to both the management teams at portfolio companies and NewRoad Capital investors."

NewRoad Partner, Chris Ladd said, "Bob brings decades of experience in implementing logistics solutions for Walmart, especially in reverse logistics—a sector of the supply chain that has expanded in complexity and scale faster than anticipated. We are highly focused on investing in this sub-sector and eagerly anticipate the expertise Bob will bring to the process."

About NewRoad Capital Partners:

NewRoad Capital Partners, LLC ("NewRoad") invests in high-growth supply chain and logistics, retail, and marketing technology companies. As experienced entrepreneurs and operators, the NewRoad team prides itself on the high level of collaboration it brings to each of its investments. NewRoad's team of investment professionals, operating partners, and strategic advisors possess deep relevant investing and operating expertise, including significant experience in leading large divisions of enterprise companies and building businesses of scale from concept to realization. For more information, visit: https://newroadcp.com/.

