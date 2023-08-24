Centura Study Finds NeuFit Direct Current Neuromuscular Electrical Stimulation to improve spasticity and functional outcomes in individuals with multiple sclerosis (MS)

The case series found consistent improvements in outcomes, demonstrating a unique use in management of MS symptoms

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A case series conducted by Dr. Courtney Ellerbusch, PT, DPT, of Centura Home Health (Colorado) on MS patients finds quantitative improvements in strength, spasticity, and range of motion over a series of 18 treatments with Neubie Direct Current neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) therapy.

NeuFit Multiple Sclerosis Case Series

Managing symptoms related to MS is crucial to long-term quality of life for patients suffering from this debilitating disorder and is more difficult as the disease progresses over time and symptoms worsen. In people with MS, demyelination interrupts the flow of nerve impulses in the spinal cord or (less frequently) in the brain that keeps muscles functioning properly, leading to weakness, atrophy, and spasticity. These issues can contribute to muscle imbalances, postural problems and asymmetries, difficulty with activities of daily living, and falls.

Dr. Ellerbusch was specifically motivated by the consistent work of the patients to improve. "I [completed] this project for the individuals who face a daily reality in MS that has changed everything about their lives. This group personally inspires me to continue to do my best [to help]."

The Neubie Device uses direct current electrical stimulation to communicate with mechanoreceptors of the peripheral nervous system (PNS). This action supports functional changes for a variety of FDA-cleared indications, including neuromuscular re-education and increasing range of motion. This case series assessed the efficacy of the Neubie as a therapeutic intervention for spasticity and function in 7 MS diagnosed participants. "One of the unique ways that our device can be used is with individuals with neurological disorders and conditions to improve nerve and motor function," says NeuFit's director of research, Dr. Ramona von Leden, PhD. "We've heard many anecdotes from our certified practitioners who have used it with their patients with marked success. It's exciting to see these results published by one of our research partners, which definitively show the effectiveness of direct current electrical stimulation with the Neubie for improving quality of life for patients with neurological conditions like MS."

The case series consisted of a six-week period of home health-delivered physical therapy (18 visits) for 7 participants with progressive MS and mobility impairment, as indicated by an Expanded Disability Status Scale (EDSS). Each participant underwent a four-part intervention with the Neubie designed to address specific aspects of their condition, including neuropathy, spasticity, strengthening, and functional movements.

From this case series, the researchers conclude that in individuals with progressive MS, electrical stimulation with the Neubie DC device is feasible and well tolerated. "This is a small pilot study case series, so to make conclusions requires abundant humility and caution. The tolerance of the electrical stimulation combined with intensive functionally driven exercise is remarkable," said Dr. Ellerbusch. "Out of a possible 126 visits, only one was missed due to UTI symptoms outside of anyone's control and not related to the treatment. The improvements in ambulatory ability and ability to use electrical stimulation to eliminate clonus allowing for standing training in progressive cases of MS stands out as noteworthy. I am also struck by how much the psychological component impacts the functional outcomes, and those with a positive outlook tended to celebrate their achievements and look for more opportunities to move successfully."

The results of the individual case studies demonstrate that the Neubie can be used to reduce hypertonicity in forms of spasticity and improvement in agonist muscle strength and functional outcome measures. Though a small sample size, the findings of this case series are promising and support the use of the Neubie for managing MS symptoms.

NeuFit Neubie Direct Current Stimulation

