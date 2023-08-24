THOR Industries Extends Partnership with Girl Scouts of the USA

THOR commits to sponsoring Girl Scouts Love State Parks weekend focused on inclusivity in the outdoors and stewardship of public lands for 3 additional years

ELKHART, Ind., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Underscoring its continued commitment to promoting inclusivity in the outdoors, THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE: THO) extended its partnership with Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA), the largest girl-led organization in the world, through 2025.

In the multi-year partnership, THOR sponsors GSUSA's largest and most popular outdoor event, Girl Scouts Love State Parks. The annual event is hosted in nearly 500 state parks across all 50 states and Puerto Rico. The 2023 event, occurring September 9 and 10, will focus on park stewardship.

Once again, Girl Scouts will incorporate THOR's sustainability program, Pick Up America, into its park stewardship efforts. Any of the nearly 75,000 Girl Scouts and families expected to participate may pledge to remove bags of trash from public lands through a custom-designed, co-branded Pick Up America website. Since the founding of the partnership, Girl Scouts have pledged to remove more than 22 tons of trash from public lands- contributing to more than 290 tons of trash pledged to be removed from public lands since the Pick Up America program launched in 2019.

"Girl Scouts Love State Parks is a great opportunity to connect people with nature and families with each other while promoting stewardship in state parks across the US," shared Bob Martin, President and CEO of THOR Industries. "We are proud to extend our partnership with Girl Scouts and support their continued success in providing girls with outdoor experiences which build confident, courageous leaders."

The video, "Stronger Together" explores Girl Scouts Love State Parks weekend and highlights the organizations' shared commitment to environmental stewardship and outdoor equity.

