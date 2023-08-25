JanOne Wins "Best Abstract" Award at the Ohio Society of Interventional Pain Physicians Annual Meeting

Abstract explained Jan101's statistically significant reduction in pain and improvement in nerve conduction velocity in prior Phase II study.

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JanOne (Nasdaq: JAN), the biopharmaceutical company focused on developing non-addicting painkillers and novel treatments for the causes of pain, has won a prestigious "Best Abstract" award for reporting that JanOne's treatment for diabetic neuropathy showed both effectiveness against pain and potential to improve nerve function.

The abstract was presented at the annual meeting of the Ohio Society of Interventional Pain Physicians (OHSIPP), one of the nation's largest regional pain management meetings typically attracting 300 physicians from around the country. The JanOne abstract, selected as one of the top three, analyzed prior data on Jan101's randomized double blind placebo-controlled trial in diabetic neuropathy patients.

Dr. Amol Soin, JanOne's Chief Medical Officer, submitted the phase II trial abstract, which was first accepted for presentation after peer review and then honored as one of the top three best.

"Winning this award is a gratifying validation by independent peers of the work we are doing," Dr. Soin said. "Our data showed that Jan101 may not only provide a non-opioid treatment for diabetic neuropathy pain, but also showed statistically significant improvement in nerve conduction velocity. This finding indicates that Jan101 may actually improve nerve function."

"We were honored to be recognized by peer physicians who see the value of our research and our work," said Tony Isaac, JanOne's Chief Executive Officer. "We look forward to continuing to advance our drug portfolio to help people who suffer with debilitating pain by finding non-opioid based treatments."

About JanOne Inc.

JanOne is a unique Nasdaq-listed company offering innovative, actionable solutions intended to help end the opioid crisis. JanOne is dedicated to funding resources toward innovation, technology, and education to find a key resolution to the national opioid epidemic, which is one of the deadliest and most widespread in the nation's history. Its drugs in the clinical trial pipeline have shown promise for their innovative targeting of the causes of pain as a strategic option for physicians averse to exposing patients to addictive opioids. Please visit www.janone.com for additional information.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are forward-looking statements as defined within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the statements that JAN 101 will treat PAD, that JAN 123 will treat CRPS, the timing of the commencement of clinical trials, that the FDA will permit approval through a 505(b)(2) pathway for JAN 123, that upon approval JAN 101 will immediately disrupt the PAD market, and other statements, including words such as "continue", "expect", "intend", "will", "hope" "should", "would", "may", "potential" and other similar expressions. Such statements reflect JanOne's current view with respect to future events, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by JanOne, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors could cause JanOne's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements described in this press release. Such factors could include, among others, those detailed in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should the assumptions set out in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in JanOne's filings with the SEC underlying those forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and JanOne does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. JanOne cannot assure that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Individuals are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

