Astreya Appoints Sonali Chatterji as New Chief Sales Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Astreya, a global leader in IT Managed Services, proudly announces the appointment of Sonali Chatterji as the new Chief Sales Officer (CSO). Sonali's entrepreneurial mindset, coupled with a track record of driving growth in technology organizations, uniquely positions her to spearhead Astreya's continued expansion and innovation.

Sonali Chatterji, the new Chief Sales Officer at Astreya (PRNewswire)

Sonali's vast experience in the industry, with partnerships spanning enterprise clients and digital natives, has focused on driving digital transformation and delivering value. Her work across various sectors, including banking, capital markets, insurance, retail, health sectors, aligns perfectly with Astreya's growth vision.

Prior to joining Astreya, Sonali garnered recognition for her adept leadership in establishing new business ventures, entering profitable markets, and successfully navigating operational challenges. Her career spanning over seventeen years is characterized by a results-driven approach, consistently delivering profitable revenue growth through comprehensive digital transformations within the realm of IT Services. Her commitment to excellence is proven by her success in thriving in high-pressure environments with shifting priorities, making her an invaluable addition to Astreya's team. Sonali's global experience, having lived and worked in APAC, Middle East, Europe, LATAM and the United States, brings strength in diverse voices and thought processes.

"We are thrilled to have Sonali Chatterji join the Astreya team as our new CSO. Her innovative approach and proven talent perfectly align with our market leadership and growth strategy. Sonali's customer-centric philosophy, coupled with her ability to drive transformation, will undoubtedly take our sales and business development efforts to new heights," said Andrea Bendzick, CEO and President of Astreya.

Sonali Chatterji expressed her enthusiasm for joining Astreya, stating, "Astreya's commitment to innovation is closely aligned with my approach to championing customers. I believe that by putting customers at the center and adopting a forward-thinking strategy, we can help them create a resilient, future-proof enterprise. I'm excited to bring my experience and passion to Astreya and contribute to its continued success and growth."

About Astreya

Astreya is a leading provider of IT solutions and services, with offices and operations in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers various IT-managed services, including digital workplace services, data center and network management, and next-gen digital engineering solutions. Astreya aims to help organizations optimize their IT operations through innovative software solutions, comprehensive IT support, and strategic consulting. For more information, please visit www.astreya.com .

Astreya Logo (PRNewsfoto/Astreya) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Astreya