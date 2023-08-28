FLEXSCREEN TO REVEAL THE WORLD'S FIRST AUTOMATED WINDOW SCREEN LINE AT GLASSBUILD AMERICA 2023

Erdman Automation builds the world's fastest, most efficient window screen line for FlexScreen.

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FlexScreen - maker of the world's first and only flexible window screen - announced that they will reveal one of their most innovative and ambitious projects to date at this year's GlassBuild America show, where they will share the largest exhibitor booth with Erdman Automation.

FlexScreen Logo (PRNewswire)

FlexScreen partnered with Erdman to create the world's first fully automated window screen line, and the collaboration was a resounding success. Able to produce four screens per minute with only four operators, the new FlexScreen automated line is the fastest and most efficient window screen line in the world. GlassBuild America 2023 will be the official introduction of this new technology to the window and door industry.

"Automating our process has opened up a whole new world for FlexScreen and the window industry as a whole," said FlexScreen Inventor & CEO Joe Altieri. "We were thrilled to partner with the genius engineers at Erdman Automation. They delivered above and beyond our expectations. Now, window manufacturers can now license our technology, make FlexScreen in-house, and recoup their investment in record time. It's a total game-changer."

Erdman Automation President Morgan Donohue said, "This state-of-the-art, ergonomic manufacturing solution increases productivity, decreases costs, and produces better window screens in volume is safer and faster with fewer employees. It was a gratifying project, and it was exciting to partner with FlexScreen on this important industry first."

Visitors to Booth 1331 will see and experience the new FlexScreen automated line running in real-time and producing FlexScreens at full capacity. They will also be able to handle and test FlexScreens in multiple interactive window displays. FlexScreen Inventor and CEO Joe Altieri and Erdman Automation President Morgan Donohue will be there, along with some of their key team members.

GlassBuild America takes place at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta October 31 - November 2. For more information visit glassbuildamerica.com.

flexscreen.com

erdmanautomation.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE FlexScreen