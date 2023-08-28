White Castle expands all-day menu with new French Toast Slider and Cheddar Cheese Rings -- Available Now for Limited Time

Craving even more cheese? White Castle brings back popular Cheesy 10-Sack deal,

10 Cheese Sliders for just $8.99 ($9.99 in New York and New Jersey)

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- White Castle, America's beloved fast-food restaurant and CPG brand, shaped an industry with its one-of-a-kind Original Slider®. Today's White Castle restaurant menu features an array of delicious sliders, sides and more, all available any time of the day. No matter what you Crave or when you Crave it, White Castle is about to make your next meal even more memorable — introducing the all-new French Toast Slider and Cheddar Cheese Rings.

White Castle expands all-day menu with new French Toast Slider and Cheddar Cheese Rings

"White Castle has been innovating for over 100 years, starting with the Slider that remains an inspiration for Cravers everywhere," said Jamie Richardson, Vice President at White Castle. "We are fortunate to have the best restaurant operations leaders in the business, and we can't wait to serve up these new additions to our Anything, Anytime menu. But come and try 'em quick – they are here for a limited time only."

Breakfast lovers come to White Castle for its freshly cracked eggs, genuine Belgian waffles, crispy Hash Brown Nibblers, and perfectly prepared bacon and sausage. The newest addition to this anytime menu — the French Toast Slider — is sure to become an instant classic. Slider-sized slices of cinnamon swirl French toast bookend a freshly cracked egg, American cheese and the choice of savory sausage or hickory smoked bacon. The French Toast Slider is available for a limited time.

"As a culinary team, we believe innovation can start by looking at something people love and considering how to deliver it in a new way," said Chef Phillip Bach, Director of Product Innovation at White Castle. "In this instance, we started with a slider sized version of French Toast and worked on re-imagining it as a complete breakfast Slider sandwich. After testing first with internal team members and then customers, we returned to the kitchen to refine the sandwich to ensure we were serving up a Craveable Slider that people can't get anywhere else!"

At White Castle, the ring is absolutely a thing. Now at the Castle, you can satisfy your cheesy Cravings with the new Cheddar Cheese Rings. Crispy on the outside and filled with creamy cheddar cheese, the shareable side is available in 3-piece, 5-piece and 10-piece orders. Starting at just $2.99 plus tax, this limited time offering will bring your Crave full circle!

"When the Culinary Team at White Castle brainstorms around new menu innovations, we enjoy looking at what makes us unique as a brand — one such menu item is definitely our Chicken Rings," continued Chef Bach. "One day the idea of ring-shaped cheese came up, we knew we had to see if we could make it happen. After a year of development work and trial after trial of prototypes, we felt we finally had perfected a Cheese Ring that was worthy of the White Castle name. We are so excited to get this hot and tasty new item out to everyone!"

Rounding out the news from the Castle is a Craver-favorite deal on the steamy, mouthwatering and famously shareable Cheese Sliders. For a limited time, customers can purchase 10 Sliders with their choice of American, cheddar or jalapeño cheese — or a mix of all three — for just $8.99 plus tax ($9.99 plus tax in New York and New Jersey).

White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain, has been making hot and tasty Sliders since 1921. Based in Columbus, Ohio, the family-owned business owns and operates more than 350 restaurants as well as a retail division providing its famous fare in freezer aisles of retail stores nationwide. As part of its commitment to offering the highest quality products, White Castle owns and operates its own Slider Provider meat plants, bakeries and frozen-Slider retail plants. White Castle has earned numerous accolades over the years including Time magazine's "Most Influential Burger of All Time" (2014, The Original Slider®) and Thrillist's "Best Plant-Based Fast-Food Burger" (2019, Impossible™ Slider). In 2021, Fast Company named the fast-food pioneer one of the "10 Most Innovative Dining Companies." White Castle, which earned the Great Place to Work® Certification™ in 2021 and 2022, is known for the legendary engagement of its team members, more than 1 in 4 of whom have worked for the business for at least 10 years. White Castle is beloved by its passionate fans ("Cravers"), many of whom compete each year for entry into the Cravers Hall of Fame. The official White Castle app makes it easy for Cravers to sign up for the Craver Nation® loyalty program, access sweet deals and place pickup orders at any time. They can also have their orders delivered using one of White Castle's delivery partners. For more information on White Castle, visit whitecastle.com.

