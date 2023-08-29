Ericsson Wins Google Cloud Industry Solution Technology Partner of the Year Award for Telecommunications

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ericsson today announced that it has received the 2023 Google Cloud Industry Solution Technology Partner of the Year Award for Telecommunications.

Ericsson, a global leader in wireless technology, was recognized for innovating its market-leading 5G portfolio on Google Cloud technology. Together, Ericsson and Google Cloud have partnered to drive the world's leading operators on their cloud journey, helping customers realize 5G networks and bringing network automation and AI/ML capabilities to bear across a variety of use cases.

"Google Cloud's partner awards recognize the significant impact and customer success that our partners have driven over the past year," said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Ecosystem and Channels at Google Cloud. "We're delighted to recognize Ericsson as a 2023 Google Cloud Partner Award winner, and look forward to a continued strong partnership in support of our mutual customers."

Ericsson and Google Cloud have worked closely across a range of early industry leading use cases, establishing a market-leading template for leveraging hyperscale cloud platforms in the telecommunications vertical.

The successful collaboration between Ericsson's 5G Core and Google Cloud's Google Distributed Cloud Edge platform has been showcased at multiple Tier 1 customers such as O2 Telefónica Germany and Deutsche Telekom in Austria. They are currently engaged in extensive technical and operational discussions to pave the way for production deployments.

"Ericsson and Google Cloud have been working closely with lead customers on the combination of our 5G portfolio of network functions in conjunction with Google's Telco cloud platforms," said Ravi Vaidyanathan, Global Head of Hyperscale Cloud at Ericsson. "Our early customer trials and lab efforts promise to unlock the full range of 5G benefits for enterprises and consumers, while simplifying the operational challenges of hybrid cloud environments."

Looking ahead, Ericsson will continue to intensify its collaboration with Google Cloud, leveraging Google Cloud tools as part of its Managed Service platform to serve customers globally. In addition, Ericsson is exploring Google Cloud's advanced AI/ML technologies for Telco applications.

