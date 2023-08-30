Hoag Recruits Renowned Physician and Researcher from Dartmouth to Lead Hoag Neuro-Oncology Program

Dr. Simon Khagi Brings Unique Expertise in Brain and Spinal Cord Tumor Diagnosis, Management and Research

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. , Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoag is proud to announce that Simon Khagi, M.D., F.A.C.P., a renowned, triple board-certified medical oncologist and neuro-oncologist specializing in primary and metastatic brain cancers and spinal cord tumors, has joined the Hoag Family Cancer Institute as the director of neuro-oncology.

Under Dr. Khagi's leadership, Hoag's Brain & Spine Tumor program will further its offerings in diagnosis, management and research, rivaling major academic medical centers. Dr. Khagi's research in the areas of developing cancer vaccines, immunotherapy and precision/genomic-guided therapy will further complement Hoag's existing, multidisciplinary cancer care team that includes cancer site-specific oncologists, surgeons, radiation oncologists, precision medicine, researchers, nurse navigators and more.

"Dr. Khagi brings specialized expertise and research accomplishments that few physicians in the country can offer," said Burton Eisenberg, M.D., Grace E. Hoag Executive Medical Director Endowed Chair, Hoag Family Cancer Institute. "His unique expertise in neuro-oncology is another example of how Hoag is highly committed to bringing the highest level of talent and innovation to our community."

Dr. Khagi joins Hoag after serving as regional medical director at Dartmouth Cancer Center in southern New Hampshire. He previously served as director of UNC Health's Comprehensive Brain Metastases and Neuro-Oncology Program. Dr. Khagi has conducted numerous clinical trials on glioblastoma, meningioma, advanced glioma, and brain metastases, among others. While at UNC, he led novel research protocols, including the first institutional use of a live virus delivered directly into the brain against brain tumors.

Dr. Khagi earned his medical degree from the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Medicine and completed a residency in internal medicine at Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth in New Hampshire. He completed two fellowships--one in hematology and medical oncology at Tufts University School of Medicine in Boston, followed by the second in neurological oncology at Duke University School of Medicine in Durham, North Carolina.

Having received multiple honors throughout his career and being inducted as a fellow of the American College of Physicians, Dr. Khagi has also received the "Healthcare Hero Award" from the Head for the Cure Foundation and the "Exemplary Service Award" from the UNC Division of Medical Oncology along with multiple research grants. To date, Dr. Khagi has authored or co-authored over fifty book chapters, peer-reviewed manuscripts and abstracts.

Dr. Khagi feels strongly about raising awareness of the societal burden of cancer and speaks regularly at community outreach events, in addition to sitting on multiple organizational boards focused on improving cancer care.

"I am excited to join an institution that is patient-focused in its approach to research and innovation," Dr. Khagi said. "This is an impressive team, and I look forward to working alongside my colleagues to advance research and use innovative treatments to fight—and beat—brain and spinal cord tumors in Orange County and beyond."

ABOUT HOAG

