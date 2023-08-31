North Highland Receives Chartered Management Consultant (ChMC) Accreditation

Distinguished recognition from the Management Consultancies Association (MCA) further demonstrates firm's commitment to consultants and clients

ATLANTA, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- North Highland, the leading change and transformation consultancy, has received Chartered Management Consultant (ChMC) Accreditation from the Management Consultancies Association (MCA). This accreditation enables North Highland consultants globally to seek ChMC chartership after five years of experience.

NH Logo_2021 (PRNewsfoto/North Highland) (PRNewswire)

Since the accreditation took effect earlier this year, four North Highland consultants have successfully achieved Chartered status through the program and additional consultants are expected to enroll in the accreditation process in the coming months.

"We are extremely proud that North Highland's learning and development journey for our consultants has now become accredited," said Tony Doocey, managing director at North Highland and MCA board member. "This achievement further showcases our commitment to our consultants and our clients – while raising the bar for the industry – and we would encourage all firms to consider adopting accreditation."

North Highland is the 18th consulting firm to become accredited and one of the first to be recognized for its global learning and development offerings.

Launched in 2021 by the MCA in partnership with the Chartered Management Institute (CMI), the ChMC Accreditation was developed to set and maintain the highest standards in management consulting and to reward consistent high levels of professional competence and achievement in consultants.

For more information about North Highland's recent recognitions or expertise, visit the newsroom.

About North Highland

North Highland makes change happen, helping businesses transform by placing people at the heart of every decision. It's how lasting progress is made. With our blend of workforce, customer, and operational expertise, we're recognized as the world's leading transformation consultancy. We break new ground today, so tomorrow is easier to navigate. Founded in 1992, North Highland is regularly named one of the best places to work. We are a proud member of Cordence Worldwide, a global network of truly connected consultancy firms with the ability to think and deliver together. This means North Highland has more than 3,500 experts in 50+ offices around the globe on hand to partner with you.

For more information, visit www.northhighland.com or connect with us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Instagram , and Facebook .

Media contact:

Courtney James

PR Director

(+1) 404-850-2806

courtneylee.james@northhighland.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE North Highland