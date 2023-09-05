Deepak Ohri to Depart lebua Hotels and Resorts

The hospitality innovator to step down as CEO after 20 years to start new venture

BANGKOK, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Deepak Ohri, visionary hospitality executive, announced his departure as CEO of lebua Hotels and Resorts , the brand he founded and established as a luxury leader in Southeast Asia. During his time as CEO, Ohri dedicated his career–and succeeded–in making lebua a renowned name in global luxury hospitality. He will stay on as CEO through the end of the year.

Deepak Ohri (PRNewswire)

"We want to thank Deepak for his dedication and contributions to lebua," said Narawadee Bualert, president of lebua. "During his tenure, lebua became a leader in luxury hospitality thanks to his grit and natural instincts. Deepak put our company on the map and earned praise the world over from guests and industry observers alike. We look forward to continuing his legacy and wish Deepak the best in his future endeavors."

While CEO of lebua—credited as the first native-born luxury hospitality brand in Southeast Asia—Ohri set new industry standards and created the first "vertical destination." Made known worldwide for its luxurious food-and-beverage concepts and unparalleled service, Ohri continued to break barriers with the opening of the world's highest luxury rooftop restaurant, Sirocco, at lebua Bangkok, and consequently opened two additional flagships restaurants, both of which were awarded two Michelin stars each.

Under Ohri's leadership, lebua, now with five properties across India, Thailand and New Zealand, was named the World's Leading All-Suite Hotel by World Travel Award and continues to be rated among the top 1 percent of companies globally for customer satisfaction.

Ohri is already planning his next move—a luxury "hybrid" hospitality brand that will launch in the United States. "It has been an honor to serve as lebua's founder and CEO for the past 20 years," said Ohri. "I am proud of what we have accomplished and could not have done it without the support of the entire team. I am excited for this next chapter."

Since creating lebua in 2003, Ohri has also become a leader in management and luxury hospitality whose insights are in demand globally. Ohri was named one of International Hospitality Institute's Global Top Most Inspirational Executives in Travel and Hospitality as well as one of the 100 Most Powerful People in Global Hospitality. He has also lectured at leading educational institutions including Columbia University, NYU Stern Business School, and Harvard Business School. In addition, Ohri serves as Executive in Residence in Entrepreneurship and Innovation and the Chairman of the Executive Board at the Pino Global Entrepreneurship Center as well as a Board Member for CIBER (Center for International Business and Education) at the College of Business at Florida International University.

About Deepak Ohri

Deepak Ohri is a visionary, change maker, entrepreneur and thought leader. Ohri created lebua Hotels and Resorts , credited as the first native-born luxury hospitality brand in Southeast Asia, with five properties across India, Thailand and New Zealand. Ohri's unique outlook on hospitality, focusing on emotional connections for guests, is now an industry-wide trend. Ohri elevated luxury hospitality and kicked off Bangkok's rooftop dining craze with lebua's collection of upscale restaurants, The Dome at lebua. Under his leadership, lebua earned the World's Leading All-Suite Hotel by World Travel Award and continues to be rated among the top 1 percent of companies globally for customer satisfaction. In addition, International Hospitality Institute selected Ohri as one of the Global Top Most Inspirational Executives in Travel and Hospitality and one of the 100 Most Powerful People in Global Hospitality.

Ohri is the author of A Bridge Not Too Far - Where Creativity Meets Innovation , which charts Ohri's rise from the humble-yet-educational streets of New Delhi to the heights of the global luxury business. Ohri's acumen and insights are sought after worldwide and he is recognized as an award-winning entrepreneur, a celebrated speaker, and honored by numerous international organizations for his visionary leadership.

Deepak Ohri is the founder and president of Luxury Atelier Maison Happiness (LAMH), a US-based company specializing in luxury experiences, education, consulting, and branding.

About lebua

Lebua, a Bangkok-based hospitality group, takes a unique approach to the service sector which taps into a deeper level of exchange with guests by creating emotional connections. Lebua's award-winning lodging collection includes Tower Club at lebua and lebua at State Tower in Bangkok, two magnificent properties in India (lebua Lucknow and lebua Corbett), and an exclusive property in New Zealand (Lake Okareka Lodge by lebua).

The Dome at lebua is an impressive collection of iconic restaurants atop lebua's Bangkok property, with vistas that are breathtaking and a caliber of mixology and cuisine that attracts epicures from around the world: Sirocco, Breeze, two-Michelin-star Mezzaluna, Sky Bar, Flute, Alfresco 64, lebua No. 3, Pink, and Chef's Table.

Press Contact: Carolyn Lowe | carolyn@theleadpr.com 212.584.5668

lebua Hotels and Resorts (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE lebua Hotels and Resorts