EverWind Announces Successful Crown Land Bid in Newfoundland and Labrador For Green Energy Production

ST. JOHN'S, NL, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - EverWind Fuels ("EverWind"), Canada's leading large-scale green hydrogen developer, has been awarded the exclusive right to pursue the development of EverWind's green fuels project on the Burin Peninsula of Newfoundland of Labrador. EverWind's successful bid was announced on August 30, 2023, as part of the Province's Crown Land Call for Bids by the Honourable Andrew Parsons, Minister of Innovation, Energy and Technology, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador.

"This is a monumental day for EverWind and the communities on the Burin Peninsula," explained Trent Vichie, CEO and founder of EverWind. "We have been working on, and investing in this project since March 2022, and we are truly honoured to have been selected by the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador as one of the successful projects. We are excited to now be able to deliver on our development, combining the province's world-class, untapped wind resource with the skills, resiliency and experience of the supportive communities, labour force and businesses of Newfoundland and Labrador."

"Thanks to the leadership and vision of Premier Furey and Minister Parsons, the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador demonstrated their commitment to becoming a leader in the global green energy transition and have accelerated the growth of province's growing renewable green energy industry on a world stage," added Vichie. "Coupled with strong public policy support from the federal government and the leadership of Ministers O'Regan and Wilkinson in particular, Canada is well positioned to lead the way in decarbonization, reducing emissions and creating new jobs and sources of prosperity for workers, businesses and families here in Newfoundland and Labrador and across Atlantic Canada. The investment tax credits announced in the 2023 Budget, are critical in making Canadian green energy projects competitive globally."

For its Burin Peninsula Green Fuels Energy Project, EverWind will convert renewable power from wind into green hydrogen and then into green ammonia. This will then be transported safely around the world and used as green fertilizer as well as a green energy. EverWind's wind farms are expected to be generating power on the Burin Peninsula by 2027.

"We are thankful for the significant support EverWind has received from the Burin Peninsula," said Sam Imbeault, EverWind's Newfoundland Operations Lead. "We will continue to work closely with the Burin Peninsula Energy Board and communities throughout the region to deliver a transformational green energy project, which will help ensure the environmental, social and economic prosperity of the Peninsula for generations to come. Thank you to all who consulted with us and showed support during this important process."

Brian Keating, Chair of the Burin Peninsula Energy Board and Mayor of Marystown calls this announcement one of the most important in the history of the Burin Peninsula. "I am incredibly proud to see how communities across the Burin Peninsula have come together to support this project. Green energy is not only the key to global environmental sustainability, it is also the key to the economic and social prosperity of the Burin Peninsula," said Keating.

Following today's announcement, EverWind has firmly established its position as one of the leading green energy developers in North America, with two world scale projects secured and under development in Nova Scotia and in Newfoundland & Labrador.

"EverWind is building an unparalleled pipeline of green energy projects, which now exceeds 10GW of renewables that will help the world deliver on its decarbonization objectives. Our size and scale, and the technical and commercial progress we have made on our projects, are quickly becoming our competitive differentiation, making us the partner of choice for governments, offtakers and suppliers globally," added Vichie.

About Green Hydrogen & Green Ammonia

EverWind will convert renewable power first into green hydrogen and then into green ammonia, which can be transported safely around the world and used as a clean source of energy as well as green fertilizer. EverWind works with some of the largest European energy companies, global industrial companies, and leading hydrogen & ammonia equipment suppliers.

About EverWind Fuels

EverWind is North America's leading independent green hydrogen developer. EverWind received the first environmental assessment approval (Nova Scotia) in North America for a large-scale green hydrogen project, and is well progressed in design, engineering, and development for the first phase of both its green energy generation projects and the production facility which will convert this energy into green hydrogen. EverWind owns and operates the deepest ice-free berth on the East Coast of North America (Point Tupper, NS) with world class access to rail, roads, and pipelines. Our safety-first culture reflects a highly skilled and extensively certified workforce, with a stellar safety record.

EverWind is led by Trent Vichie, co-founder of Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners, and former Blackstone Partner. EverWind's development team consists of over 20 members who have previously held senior positions at various infrastructure, private equity, renewable power, engineering, and utility companies. EverWind is also supported by a world-class advisory team including Black & Veatch, ILF, RES, Strum Environmental, McInnes Cooper, King & Spalding, McKinsey, Morgan Stanley, CIBC, and Citi. EverWind is also supported by a local team of Newfoundland & Labrador based partners including ICI Innovations, Angler Solutions, Eunoia Consulting and Edwards & Associates.

EverWind's Newfoundland & Labrador Projects

Leveraging our Nova Scotia platform and development experience, EverWind is pursuing a sister project on the Burin Peninsula in Newfoundland & Labrador. This project will consist of a 2+ GW wind farm to produce green hydrogen and ammonia. Located in a region with a proud industrial heritage, EverWind will continue to work closely with the Burin Peninsula Energy Board and communities throughout the region to advance the project.

EverWind acknowledges the island of Ktaqmkuk (Newfoundland) as traditional territory of the Beothuk and the Qalipu Mi'kmaq and the Mi'kmaq of Miawpukek Mi'kamawey Mawi'omi and acknowledges Labrador as the traditional and ancestral homelands of the Innu of Nitassinan, the Inuit of Nunatsiavut, and the Inuit of NunatuKavut. EverWind is committed to working in a spirit of truth and reconciliation to make a better future for all.

EverWind's Nova Scotia Projects

The first phase has received an environmental assessment approval and is on-target to produce approximately 240,000 tonnes per annum of green ammonia starting in 2025, then achieve 1.5 million tonnes per annum production by 2026 through a second phase. The next phase of our Nova Scotia project will generate green energy through an additional 2+ GW wind farm currently under development, which is expected to be the largest in North America.

EverWind acknowledges the ancestral and unceded territory of the Mi'kmaq people, and we acknowledge them as the past, present, and future caretakers of this land, Mi'kma'ki. From the beginning our work has shared a core principle of environmental stewardship. We are committed to working with Mi'kmaq and delivering a comprehensive partnership on all aspects of the project. EverWind's Nova Scotia Project includes three Mi'kmaq equity partners and is a champion for meaningful engagement with Rightsholders and the advancement of social and economic reconciliation.

At a local level, the EverWind works closely with multiple municipalities and stakeholder organizations throughout Nova Scotia.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by EverWind, including statements concerning projected wind farm capacity, projected green ammonia production volumes, construction and production timelines, sources and transmission of power, and benefits of the project. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, such as general economic and regulatory conditions, could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development, or performance of EverWind and those projected in the forward-looking statements contained in this release. EverWind does not intend, and does not assume any liability whatsoever, to update these forward-looking statements or to align them to future events or developments, except as may be required by law.

