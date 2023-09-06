Latest Cloud Foundry Korifi Update Speeds Time-to-Code Production, Increases Developer Flexibility, Improves Stability

For early adopters, Korifi v0.8.0 release enhances developer experience

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud Foundry Foundation today announced the latest release of Korifi , a Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) that reduces much of the complexity of Kubernetes and greatly improves the application deployment experience. This update brings a suite of enhancements that significantly speed the time to move code to production, give developers more flexibility while providing greater stability.

Kubernetes is a powerful and flexible platform for managing containerized workloads, but it can be complex and difficult to manage for developers who are not familiar with its nuances. Korifi aims to simplify the deployment process for developers by providing a more streamlined and user-friendly interface on top of Kubernetes infrastructure.

"With a focus on better support for Kubernetes, more parity with Cloud Foundry, and the addition of new features, Korifi v0.8.0 reaffirms our position as a leading cloud-native solution," said Chris Clark, program manager at Cloud Foundry. "This latest release, intended for early adopters, is due to the extraordinary efforts of our community members whose continued support and contributions make Cloud Foundry an ever-evolving and robust cloud-native platform."

Korifi v0.8.0 speeds moving code to production by leveraging kpack build caching and now enables developers to choose from existing buildpacks providing more flexibility. Also, now with support for custom labels, additional metadata can be added to service instances, which is particularly useful with frameworks like Spring . In addition, stability is enhanced in this latest release with synchronized delete operations to prevent unintended disruptions. Korifi v0.8.0 also includes fixes for known issues, enhancing the overall stability and reliability of the Cloud Foundry platform.

Korifi's fully open-source codebase and community-driven approach ensure that adopters get complete transparency and agility. For system integrators and service providers, Korifi is an avenue to enable a cloud-native transformation for their Cloud Foundry customers and also introduce a new cloud-based product. Korifi takes care of infrastructure management so developers can focus on writing code.

