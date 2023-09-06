Sift Healthcare Welcomes New Chief Technology Officer To leadership team

The addition of Dhiraj Sankala as CTO will accelerate product innovation and the expansion of Sift's Payments Intelligence Platform.

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sift Healthcare, a data science company enabling healthcare providers to optimize the financial performance of the entire revenue cycle continuum, is excited to announce the appointment of Dhiraj Sankala as the company's new Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

This strategic hire further advances Sift's ongoing commitment to scale its data and AI capabilities to deliver meaningful innovations across the healthcare revenue cycle. As CTO, Mr. Sankala will spearhead Sift's technology strategy, overseeing the development of Sift's ML-based solutions that enable healthcare organizations to optimize the revenue cycle process and payment outcomes for the healthcare industry. Mr. Sankala will be an integral part of the team as Sift expands its footprint and continues to support healthcare organizations across the country.

Mr. Sankala brings a wealth of experience to Sift Healthcare, having previously served in key leadership roles at Zelis Healthcare, Nuance Healthcare (a Microsoft company) and Intuit, where he was instrumental in instituting grassroots innovation culture, innovating AI/ML capabilities and scaling technology teams to accomplish double-digit revenue growth. Mr. Sankala's expertise in leveraging emerging technologies, growing platform functionality and fostering innovation at emerging companies aligns seamlessly with Sift Healthcare's mission and growth trajectory.

"We are excited to welcome Dhiraj to the Sift team," said Justin Nicols, Founder and CEO of Sift Healthcare. "His proven leadership and approach to technology will move us forward as we expand our solutions that address the pressing needs within the revenue cycle."

Sift Healthcare enables healthcare organizations to leverage their data to work smarter, protect their margins and accelerate cash flow. The company's Payments Intelligence Platform unifies and normalizes healthcare providers' clinical, coding and payments data to drive machine learning interventions that:

Enable more efficient and accurate reimbursement from insurance payers

Optimize patient payments by equipping providers to better engage with patients and proactively offer flexible payment options

Guide decisions around revenue cycle operations

"It is both an honor and privilege to take on the role of CTO for Sift," said Dhiraj Sankala, "I look forward to leading and collaborating with the talented professionals at Sift and delivering impactful innovations to the healthcare industry through Sift's technology and culture of innovation."

For more information on Sift's AI-powered solutions for healthcare payments, visit sifthealthcare.com.

About Sift Healthcare

Founded in 2017, Sift Healthcare is a Milwaukee-based healthcare payments analytics and data science company. Sift's Payments Intelligence Platform, machine learning integrations and Rev/Track Insights Suite enable healthcare providers and payers to fully leverage their payments data to accelerate insurance reimbursement, improve patient payment strategies and optimize revenue cycle efficiency.

