Havencrest Announces Majority Investment in Tekton Research

DALLAS, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Havencrest Capital Management, a Dallas-based healthcare private equity firm, is pleased to announce its majority investment in Tekton Research, LLC ("Tekton").

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Tekton is a leading clinical trial site network with 23 sites across Texas, Colorado, Georgia, Kansas and Oklahoma. Tekton conducts clinical trials across several therapeutic areas, including vaccines and infectious disease, neurology, endocrinology, immunology and dermatology, among others.

"We are very excited about our partnership with Tekton," commented Christopher W. Kersey, M.D., M.B.A., Founding Managing Partner of Havencrest. "Tekton's differentiated embedded site model exemplifies a patient-centric approach to clinical research by meeting patients in their local communities."

Kip McKenzie, Founder and CEO of Tekton, added, "Tekton strives to be at the forefront of clinical research. Through our partnership with Havencrest, we intend to expand our network of talented investigators, improve clinical trial access for underrepresented patient communities and continue delivering high-quality data to our valued clients." Mr. McKenzie will remain President and CEO of Tekton.

Dylan C. Erdle, Principal of Havencrest, said, "Tekton is a market leader in patient access, enrollment and retention, thanks largely to the dedication of its superb principal investigators and clinical research coordinators. We are honored to support this team as Tekton continues its growth into new embedded sites and therapeutic areas."

Jones & Spross served as legal counsel and Edgemont Partners served as financial advisor to Tekton. Bass, Berry & Sims served as legal counsel and Lincoln International served as financial advisor to Havencrest. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. For additional information about Tekton, please visit www.tektonresearch.com.

ABOUT HAVENCREST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

Dallas-based Havencrest Capital Management is an investment manager of healthcare-focused private equity funds with approximately $600M of assets under management (AUM). Havencrest comprises a leading team of investment professionals, Operating Partners and Senior Advisors, including many of the nation's leading healthcare entrepreneurs, corporate executives and public policy experts.

With its unique approach to partnering with founder-owned healthcare companies with EBITDA between $3M - $15M+, the Havencrest team has a successful track record in building leading companies that are changing the way healthcare is delivered in America. For additional information about Havencrest, please visit www.havencrest.com.

