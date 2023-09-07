Legendary Broadcaster Jim Nantz Provides Voiceover Talent

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL ®, one of the world's best-selling and leading consumer electronics companies, announced today its new television spots featuring Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, along with the voiceover talents of legendary announcer Jim Nantz. The integrated campaign features dedicated :60 and :30 second ad spots for both the company's home theater and mobile divisions.

LA CHARGERS STAR QB JUSTIN HERBERT FEATURED IN TCL’S NEW NATIONAL TV AD CAMPAIGN (PRNewswire)

TCL's campaign parallels the dedication and hard work Justin Herbert puts in to achieve success on the gridiron and TCL's own road to becoming a global consumer electronics powerhouse. The commercial highlighting TCL's home theater products focuses on TCL's large screen TVs, including a full line of 98" models that bring the stadium experience into living rooms on gameday. In the mobile spot, TCL's entry into smartphones in 2020 is paralleled with Herbert being drafted the same year, both winning awards in their first season and continuing to progress each year.

"I'm excited to work with TCL this season because their TVs are my go-to when watching film for the next game or when I'm gaming in the off-season," said Herbert. "It's great that their new lineup allows more fans to upgrade to 98" TVs and 5G smartphones."

TCL's recently released 98" S5 TV delivers an unmatched viewing experience and has set new levels for accessibility with an MSRP of $4,999, which is currently being offered at a special Back-to-Football price of $3,999. On the mobile side, TCL has made 5G available to all with its 40 Series smartphones that start at just $149.99.

"We are thrilled to have Justin Herbert as our TCL brand ambassador because his commitment to greatness and rapid rise to be one of the best in the league matches our dedication to deliver an amazing experience to our tens of millions of TCL TV and smartphone owners," said Tom Heffernan, VP, Marketing, TCL. "There is no better way to enjoy a game and root for your favorite team than on a stunning 98" TV, which we are making more accessible than ever before. But if you're not at home, our 5G smartphones offer gameday greatness on the go."

The campaign was developed in-house at TCL by production manager Mike Natale and produced by award-winning director Roy Tighe, owner of Tigheland Productions. Both spots will run nationally on broadcast TV as well as across digital channels including OTT/CTV throughout football season.

TCL has been named the Official TV Partner of the NFL. (PRNewswire)

