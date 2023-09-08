ALLOSOURCE ANNOUNCES POSTER FEATURING PROCHONDRIX CR OSTEOCHONDRAL ALLOGRAFT CLINICAL OUTCOMES AT THE 17TH INTERNATIONAL CARTILAGE REGENERATION & JOINT PRESERVATION SOCIETY (ICRS) WORLD CONGRESS

CENTENNIAL, Colo. , Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AlloSource®, one of the United States leading innovators and manufacturers of cartilage for joint preservation, today announced that its research on positive prospective clinical outcomes for the repair of focal articular cartilage defects in the knee using ProChondrix® CR will be shown at the 17th International Cartilage Regeneration & Joint Preservation Society's (ICRS) World Congress from September 9-12, 2023 in Barcelona, Spain. ProChondrix CR Cryopreserved Osteochondral Allograft is a single-stage, cryopreserved, articular cartilage allograft.

The poster titled, "ProChondrix® CR Prospective Clinical Outcomes for the Repair of Focal Articular Cartilage Defects in the Knee" evaluates the prospective clinical outcomes of patients who received ProChondrix CR in focal cartilage lesions of the patella and femoral condyle of the knee. Significant improvements were revealed in all patient reported outcome scores, up to 36 months, suggesting ProChondrix CR is an effective chondral lesion treatment, specifically for active patients who want to return to a physically demanding lifestyle after injury. The study calls for data collection on outcomes for up to 60 months.

"This ICRS poster showcases the promising results surgeons are having treating their patients with ProChondrix CR," said Carolyn Rorick, AlloSource Senior Director Product Development, Innovation and Clinical Affairs. "This year's ICRS World Congress theme of "Time for Action: Advancing the Science and Treatments for Cartilage and Joint Preservation" aligns perfectly with the important work we are doing at AlloSource to develop innovative cartilage solutions."

ProChondrix CR is a single-stage, living cellular cartilage product that contains functional chrondrocytes and other biological components necessary for repair and replacement of damaged articular cartilage tissue. Created with AlloSource's proprietary cartilage cryopreservation process, ViaTrue™, ProChondrix CR has an average chondrocyte viability of 94.97% after two years of cryopreserved storage.1 The two-year shelf life helps to alleviate inventory management challenges and provides surgeons with more flexibility for their patients.

The ICRS is the main forum for international collaboration in cartilaginous tissue research. Recognizing that there is a continuum from cartilage injury to degenerative joint disease, ICRS brings together basic scientists, clinical researchers, physicians and industry. For additional detail on ProChondrix CR's clinical outcomes visit the ICRS poster showcase or E-Poster online #208.

AlloSource, one of the largest human tissue providers, honors tissue donors by creating innovative dermis, cartilage, tendon, fascia, bone and amnion allografts to help heal patients. Since 1994, the Colorado-based nonprofit organization has continued to advance its allografts to improve patient outcomes, serving as a trusted tissue partner to the medical community. AlloSource® is registered with the FDA as a tissue establishment and accredited by the American Association of Tissue Banks. Learn more at allosource.org.

